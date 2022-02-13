PBKS Players List 2022: Complete Punjab Kings (PBKS) Squad & Players List for IPL 2022

We are finished and dusted with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction and all the ten groups have been finalized. It was certainly an action-packed occasion as many gamers went huge beneath the hammer and bagged huge contracts. At the identical time, a number of notable names went unsold regardless of two new groups – Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans – being in motion.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings had been one of many franchises to be careful for as they stepped into the public sale with the most important purse quantity of INR 72 crore. They had utilized solely two of their 4 accessible retention playing cards to get Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh again on board. However, they wasted no time in any way within the bidding occasion and picked two of the ten marquee gamers. Follow IPL Auction Day 2 Live Updates Here.

Punjab Kings picked two gamers from the marquee listing

Former Delhi Capitals duo Kagiso Rabada (INR 9.25 crore) and Shikhar Dhawan (INR 8.25 crore) had been the marquee inclusions within the Punjab aspect and lots of are even viewing the latter because the captain. They even went onto purchase the providers of England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow (INR 6.75 crore). The dasher can bat wherever within the order and also will take the gloves.

Notably, Punjab Kings had been eager to construct a robust Indian contingent as they went laborious after some native gamers. They picked leg-spinner Rahul Chahar for INR 5.25 crore, which is being thought-about a steal. The Mohali-based franchise additionally tried retaining their core – reacquiring the providers of Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel and Shahrukh Khan.

Among these names, Shahrukh, who has been in sizzling type currently, was the most costly as PBKS needed to spend INR 9 crore to get his providers again. PBKS additionally invested huge on all-rounders as they purchased Liam Livingstone and Odean Smith for INR 11.5 crore and INR 6 crore respectively. Overall, the squad seems balanced with distinguished gamers being accessible in all three departments. Hence, will probably be fascinating to see if the Kings can elevate the elusive title this time round.

Punjab Kings squad for IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell