PBKS vs DC, IPL 2022 Stat Attack: Thakur registers best-ever figures; Axar completes a ton – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Delhi Capitals stored their hopes of creating it to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs alive with a 17-run win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

Invited to bat by PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal, DC rode on Mitchell Marsh’s 48-ball 63 in addition to Sarfaraz Khan’s quickfire 32 off simply 16 balls to complete on 159/7. Khan was particularly spectacular as his aggressive show helped Delhi get better from a shaky begin and end the powerplay on a powerful place.

Punjab in reply, have been off to a commanding begin themselves thanks to a different cameo by opener Jonny Bairstow, however a double strike by all-rounder Shardul Thakur modified the course of the match. Punjab then crumbled within the center overs within the face of some disciplined spin bowling and regardless of a late fightback from Jitesh Sharma (44) and Rahul Chahar (23*), they completed effectively in need of the goal.

Delhi went degree with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on 14 factors, however surged forward due to their Net Run Rate (0.255) that’s vastly superior to that of Faf du Plessis’ facet (-0.323). With the momentum firmly on their facet with back-to-back wins, the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi will again themselves for a top-four end by the point the league part of IPL 2022 involves an finish, which shall be this Sunday.

Punjab’s hopes, although, took a critical hit, and never solely will they should beat Sunrisers Hyderabad convincingly of their remaining sport, they will even should hope DC, RCB and Kolkata Knight Riders lose their remaining video games. They can nonetheless qualify if KKR win, however then the NRR will come into play.

Looking again on the sixty fourth match of the season, we check out a number of the key numbers of the sport:

— Shardul Thakur’s figures of 4/36 is his finest within the IPL. Interestingly, his three finest performances with the ball within the IPL have all come towards Punjab Kings — whereas representing three totally different outfits. His subsequent finest figures are 3/19 (for Rising Pune Supergiant, 2017) and three/28 (for Chennai Super Kings, 2021).

— Axar Patel bowled Mayank Agarwal for a two-ball duck, finishing a 100 wickets within the IPL within the course of. He completed with figures of two/14 along with his helpful 17 not out earlier within the night.

— Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav additionally registered figures of two/14, taking his wicket-tally this season 20. He’s solely the fourth bowler to cross the 20-wicket mark in IPL 2022, and the second Indian after Yuzvendra Chahal.

— Kagiso Rabada dismissed Mitchell Marsh within the penultimate over to take his wicket tally within the IPL to 98, making him probably the most profitable South African bowler within the league, going previous the long-lasting Dale Steyn, presently the quick bowling coach at SRH, within the course of.

— David Warner was dismissed by Liam Livingstone off the very first ball of the match, departing for his first golden duck within the IPL in 9 years!

