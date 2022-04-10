Sports
PCB chief Ramiz Raja considering resigning from his position after Imran Khan ouster: Sources | Cricket News – Times of India
KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja is contemplating resigning from his place within the wake of the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister of the nation, based on sources.
Ramiz, who like Imran can also be a former Pakistan captain, is presently in Dubai for the International Cricket Council (ICC) conferences which concluded on Sunday.
“Ramiz had only agreed to become the chairman of the Board on the insistence of Imran for whom all the players who played under his captaincy including Ramiz have a lot of regard and respect,” a supply nicely conscious of the developments mentioned on Sunday.
“Ramiz was well set in a career as commentator, TV personality and expert and was busy with assignments. But on Imran’s insistence he agreed to put aside all his media contacts and become chairman of the board,” the supply mentioned.
“Ramiz had also made it clear to the PM that he would only remain in the Board until he (Imran Khan) was PM.”
The supply mentioned that with Imran now ousted as PM, who can also be Patron-in-Chief of the Board and immediately nominates the chairman for a proper election course of, it’s extremely unlikely Ramiz would keep on except the brand new Premier needs him to hold on along with his job.
Since Ramiz took over as PCB chairman final September he has made lots of adjustments within the Board and in addition adopted up on Imran’s insistence on a home cricket construction based mostly on simply six top notch provincial groups.
Soon after taking cost, he made it clear to Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis that they have been now not required as head coach and bowling coach of the nationwide staff and will resign.
He additionally requested the pinnacle of the excessive efficiency centre in Lahore, Grant Bradburn, and another coaches to resign.
His greatest transfer was to create circumstances the place Wasim Khan stepped down as CEO of the Board.
Since then, Ramiz has introduced in a brand new CEO however with Imran’s authorities now gone, it stays to be seen what is going to occur to the brand new appointments within the Board as it’s no secret that political adjustments even have an enormous bearing on Pakistan cricket set-up.
“If Shahbaz Sharif becomes new Premier, then there is every likelihood he might convey to Ramiz his services are no longer required and bring back Najam Sethi to head the Board,” the supply mentioned.
But, with no worldwide or home commitments for the nationwide staff till June, adjustments within the Board won’t have an effect on cricket affairs.
Sethi resigned quickly after Imran received the final common elections as he by no means acquired together with the previous captain on political points.
