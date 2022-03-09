PCB chief’s 4-nation tourney, involving India gets thumbs-up from CA’s Hockley | Cricket News – Times of India

KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja is set to drift the proposal of an annual four-nation match, involving India, Australia and England, even after receiving chilly response from the BCCI A dependable supply within the PCB stated Ramiz was nonetheless engaged on his proposal and had additionally spoken about it with officers of another main boards.Ramiz had earlier stated that he would suggest to the ICC an annual four-nation T20 occasion, involving his nation, arch-rivals India, Australia and England, the income from which can be shared by all members of the world governing physique.

Ramiz’s proposal, which has been rejected by BCCI secretary Jay Shah, bought a lift on Wednesday when Cricket Australia (CA) chief govt Nick Hockley stated that Australia is open to internet hosting a Tri-Series with India and Pakistan.

Hockley, who was in Rawalpindi to witness the primary Test between Pakistan and Australia, advised reporters that personally he felt it was a good suggestion which could possibly be explored.

“Personally you ask me, CA would definitely be very open to considering the proposal and hosting a Tri-Series with Pakistan, India and Australia,” he stated.

He identified that Australia had giant communities from South Asia and sub-contingent and a collection involving India and Pakistan can be a giant draw for the sport Down Under.

India and Pakistan have solely performed one another in ICC and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) occasions since 2013 due to strained diplomatic relations between the 2 international locations.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah had snubbed Ramiz’s proposal final month, insisting that the Indian board was extra curious about increasing the game globally and having it included within the Olympics and the proposal was a short-term business initiative.

Hockely conceded that everybody wished to see India and Pakistan play towards one another wherever on this planet and they’d even be taking part in within the T20 World Cup later this 12 months in Australia.

“It’s a contest that everyone wants to see in world cricket and if we can help support further opportunities we would love to do that.”