PCB launches bid for ambitious Pakistan Junior League





The PCB has begun an formidable bid to launch a franchise-based T20 League for junior cricketers. To keep away from a conflict with the PSL economic system, the proposed five-team event tipped to be the Pakistan Junior League (PJL) can have host cities that are not a part of the PSL bandwagon.

The inaugural version is slated to be held in October, with all the prevailing six PSL franchise being given the rights to amass a franchise. The main hurdle, although, will probably be in acquiring a profitable broadcast associate and event sponsors.

The PCB goals to choose gamers from the 15-19 age-group via a draft course of. The board is of the assumption there is a gigantic curiosity to draw a industrial sponsor, and are hopeful of furthering leveraging the property by roping in Pakistani legends as mentors and coaches.

“I am thrilled and excited that after days of hard work and planning, we have today released the Expression of Interest document for the Pakistan Junior League, the first-ever international league of its kind in the world,” PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja stated in an announcement.

“This will be a city-based league with players to be selected through a draft system involving international age-group cricketers. The PCB will create an environment of brilliance with legends and icons of the game sitting in player dug-outs in the roles of mentors and coaches, and broadcast coverage from the top draw.”

Pakistan’s home construction has been topic to fixed shuffling over time. The pathways for age-group gamers have principally been structured from the Under-15s to the Under-19 degree. Junior gamers are presently uncovered to one-day and three-day tournaments as a part of their improvement. The addition of a T20 event is seen as a welcome step to enhance their general improvement.

“A young apprentice can be moulded into a genius with the right environment, which we intend to create in this format,” Raja stated. “The PJL integrates very nicely with the PCB Junior Pathways Programme in which the PCB, through strategic partnerships, have provided contracts to 100 best cricketers who will now receive coaching from foreign experts, education at five-star institutions and monthly stipends of PKR 30,000 (USD 164 approx) each.

“Initiatives just like the PJL are all about creating alternatives for cricketers, figuring out the expertise, nurturing them into world-class gamers and shutting the hole between home and worldwide cricket.”

Those to personal groups and others eager on industrial partnerships on the occasion have a deadline till April 26 to submit their expression of curiosity.





