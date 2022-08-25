Peabody Police investigating armed robbery on bike path

PEABODY – Police are investigating a brazen assault in the midst of the day on a preferred operating and bike path in Peabody. Shortly after midday Wednesday, police say a person known as them reporting he had been robbed at knifepoint.

The sufferer known as 911 and informed police a person demanded jewellery and money whereas brandishing a knife as he was on the trail, then he says, he was assaulted.

The sufferer ran from the world and police, the air wing, and K9s shortly responded, however they didn’t discover the suspect, described as a Black man in his 20s carrying a surgical masks.

Some folks on the trail say they’re cautious right here anyway, and whereas an occasion like that is scary, it will not cease them from coming again to this path.

“It’s definitely something to keep in the back of my mind, but it wouldn’t stop me from coming here,” one man mentioned.

Police haven’t made any arrests.