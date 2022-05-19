Peace Officer Awards Ceremony Honors Life-Saving Heroes, First Responders In Oxford High School Tragedy

(CBS DETROIT) — A particular award ceremony in Oakland County.

“You do it because you care and you want to make a difference and you do it from love and you do it in a selfless way,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard stated to a crowd of first responders Wednesday.

Bouchard honoring first responders throughout the National Peace Officers Day. This yr’s annual awards ceremony honored these officers who had been on the scene moments after the tragic Oxford High School taking pictures.

“A lot of people don’t understand the challenge it is for the men and women to do what they did that day, to go passed someone who is hurting or terrified to go to the threat to seek out and stop the person that’s causing that,” stated Bouchard.

He says first responders weren’t the one heroes on that unhappy Nov. 30 day.

Oxford High School pupil Heidi Allen, 15, was given a residents award for pulling an injured pupil right into a classroom and barricading the door throughout the taking pictures.

“It feels very humbling, just really grateful to be getting the honors that I’m getting,” Heidi stated.

The ceremony honored greater than 400 people and 45 federal, state and native regulation enforcement businesses and different organizations for his or her members’ courageous, heroic acts. Recipients had been honored for every little thing from hearth rescues to dealing with COVID protocols throughout the pandemic.

“We live in a time where there’s a great deal of hate and anger and evil, and you are needed now more than ever in my opinion,” stated Bouchard.

