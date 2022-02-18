Pearne-Webb ‘hungry for more medals’

Hollie Pearne-Webb gained medals at each the Rio and Tokyo Olympics

England captain Hollie Pearne-Webb says she remains to be ‘hungry’ for extra medals after profitable a gold and a bronze on the earlier two Olympic Games.

Pearne-Webb scored the winner within the shootout to seal a gold medal for Great Britain at Rio 2016 after which captained the facet as they won a bronze medal in Tokyo.

Despite profitable the most important prize in hockey, the start of a brand new Olympic cycle with new gamers and a brand new head coach has given the 31-year-old a renewed enthusiasm as she prepares for England’s first sport within the FIH Pro League on Saturday.

“I’m desperate to go on and try and get another Olympic medal. It’s more than that, though. I’m not just chasing medals. I want to be the best individual player I can be. I want to be part of the best team I can and I want to win matches,” she stated.

“I am incredibly excited about this year and the years after that. I know I am going to be pushed by the youngsters coming through.

“The first few weeks again at coaching with the brand new gamers and the brand new coach have been nice. As lengthy as I nonetheless have that feeling in my stomach then I’ll try to hold going for so long as I can.”

As it is a Commonwealth Games and World Cup year, the squad will compete as England rather than Great Britain as they did leading up to the Olympic Games.

That means Tokyo medallists reminiscent of Scotland’s Sarah Robertson and Welsh duo Leah Wilkinson and Sarah Jones are unavailable to new head coach David Ralph.

However, Pearne-Webb is excited by the opportunities presented to other players as a result.

“We have a model new squad however we now have to hit the bottom working. It’s an ideal alternative to strive these new ladies out and see the place they match and the mixtures we now have,” she stated.

“It’s going to be vastly aggressive for locations which is simply a great factor for our squad as an entire. Everyone simply continually has to try to be higher. That’s the important thing factor, you already know you’re in a extremely great spot when choice’s all the time on the road.”

Head coach David Ralph, who spent the previous cycle as the assistant coach, echoes those sentiments:

“The new gamers within the group now have two or three months the place some established gamers will not be round. They can have a whole lot of worldwide publicity and that ought to put them in a great place,” he stated.

“Hopefully it isn’t really easy for the gamers coming again to only slot in. Actually they might realise we have moved on whereas they have been away.”

David Ralph has stepped up from assistant coach to move coach

England begin their Pro League campaign with two matches away against Argentina, the Olympic silver medallists and number two ranked in the world.

It’s a tough assignment for their new caps but Pearne-Webb wants to lay a marker down as England aim to build towards the World Cup in July – a tournament she has some unfinished business with.

In 2014 England went in as one of the favourites for a medal only to finish 11th out of 12 teams. In 2018, at a home World Cup, they lost to the eventual winners, the Netherlands, in the quarter-finals.

“The previous two World Cups I’ve been concerned in have been actually disappointing” says Pearne-Webb.

“We need to go there and we do not need simply need to crash out. We need to try to push for medals. It’s a model new squad so we have got a whole lot of work to do, however from what I sense to date I positively suppose we’re able to a medal.

“It’s definitely something on my wish list. It’s certainly going to be one of the biggest years in women’s sport.”