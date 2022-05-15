Pelosi calls for ‘balance’ between free speech and safety after Buffalo shooting

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi mentioned Sunday that social media corporations have to deal with and monitor down extremism on their platforms, after a gunman who reportedly espoused white supremacist ideology opened hearth at a Buffalo, New York, grocery store on Saturday, killing at the very least 10.

Among the 13 victims shot, 11 have been Black and two have been white, authorities mentioned.

“There has to be vigilance,” Pelosi, D-Calif., advised ABC “This Week” anchor George Stephanopoulos. “People have to alert other authorities if they think that someone is on a path to domestic terrorism, to violence of any kind.”

Investigators are taking a look at a number of on-line postings that could be related to the shooter, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, that embody reward for South Carolina church shooter Dylann Roof and the New Zealand mosque shooter Brenton Tarrant, sources advised ABC News.

“Obviously you have to balance the free speech issues,” Pelosi mentioned. “Freedom is so important to us but that freedom also carries public safety with it and we have to balance that.”

“Did you ever think you would be Speaker of the House, when our greatest national security threat, according to so many analysts, is domestic terror?” Stephanopoulos requested.

“The statistics have been showing us there’s more of a threat of domestic terrorism and violence than international, global terrorism affecting our homeland,” Pelosi replied.

The California Democrat mentioned her get together in Congress is “of course trying to do something about gun violence” however famous that efforts to deal with mass shootings on Capitol Hill have fallen brief within the Senate, the place Republicans have opposed gun management measures, making it unattainable for Democrats to advance laws over the 60-vote threshold within the chamber.

As Americans grapple with report ranges of inflation, Stephanopoulos pressed Pelosi on whether or not Democrats can pay a political value come November and what could be performed to deal with the problem.

“It’s certainly going to be working against Democrats heading into the midterms,” he mentioned. “Is there anything you can do between now and November to bring prices down?”

Pelosi famous the House introduction of laws that “will address supply chain.”

“It’s very important to make America independent and self-sufficient so that we’re not as dependent on product coming from overseas, whether it’s because of COVID or whatever else. But also because of not having shared values,” she mentioned, noting that the invoice consists of $52 billion for chips and greater than $40 billion “for supply chain concerns specifically.”

Pelosi additionally mentioned she plans to convey laws to the ground this week to deal with potential “market manipulation” by vitality corporations, arguing Congress wants to research potential value gouging and “have a bright light of transparency on how companies are making big profits at the expense … of the consumer.”

Stephanopoulos pressed Pelosi on the nationwide scarcity in child method. Rep. Elise Stefanik, the third-ranking Republican within the House, tweeted, “Joe Biden continues to put America LAST by shipping pallets of baby formula to the southern border as American families face empty shelves. This is unacceptable.”

Customs and Border Protection has a authorized obligation to supply a regular of care because of the Flores Agreement that stemmed from a lawsuit filed towards now-disbanded Immigration and Naturalization Services. Negotiated in 1997 by the Clinton Justice Department, the settlement expressly states that “facilities will provide access to toilets and sinks, drinking water and food as appropriate,” along with different necessities.

Pelosi referred to as Stefanik’s assertion “totally irresponsible.” She mentioned Democrats have scheduled a number of hearings into the problem and that Congress “must do something as quickly as possible, but as safely as possible,” noting an effort by Democrats to approve new funding to hurry imports of method from different nations.

Pelosi additionally acknowledged the unprecedented nature of the House Jan. 6 choose committee’s subpoenas to 5 sitting GOP members of Congress to compel their testimony — however didn’t say whether or not the House would vote to carry them in contempt of Congress for any defiance.

“I know you give the committee a wide berth, but if Leader McCarthy and the other Republicans hold out, will the House vote to hold them in contempt?” Stephanopoulos requested.

“The committee will take this one step at a time, but I’m very proud of the committee,” Pelosi replied.

“People will say to me, ‘Well this is unprecedented.’ Yeah, well it was unprecedented for the president of the United States to incite an insurrection on the Capitol, on the Congress,” she mentioned.

ABC News’ Luke Barr contributed to this report.