Europe
Pelosi to quarantine after positive result on COVID-19
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has examined
constructive for COVID-19 and can quarantine, an aide introduced on
Thursday, Trend
studies citing Xinhua.
“After testing detrimental this week, Speaker Pelosi acquired a
constructive take a look at outcome for COVID-19 and is at the moment asymptomatic,”
deputy chief of employees Drew Hammill tweeted, including that she’s
“fully vaccinated and boosted.”
Hammill additionally mentioned Pelosi, 82, will quarantine in line with
federal well being steerage.
A deliberate congressional delegation to Asia, led by Pelosi, “will
be postponed to a later date,” in keeping with Hammill.