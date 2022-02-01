Pence chief of staff Marc Short questioned by Jan. 6 committee

Former Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of employees, Marc Short, has answered questions from the House choose committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol, two sources aware of the deposition informed ABC News.

Short sat for questions final week, sources stated. It was first reported by CNN.

Short’s determination to reply questions from committee investigators relatively than struggle the subpoena issued to him is the newest reminder that a number of key gamers near Trump are quietly cooperating with the Jan. 6 investigation.

The former president has repeatedly sought to discredit the work of the committee and urged his allies and aides to not comply.

In the six months because it was created, the choose committee has interviewed greater than 350 witnesses, obtained greater than 300 substantive suggestions and issued greater than 50 subpoenas — for telephone and e mail information, Trump administration paperwork, witness testimony and financial institution information, in accordance with the committee’s public disclosures and lawsuits filed by witnesses.

The panel has additionally obtained practically 40,000 pages of information — together with textual content messages, emails and Trump administration paperwork supplied by the National Archives in 4 separate tranches.

