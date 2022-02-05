Pence says former US President Trump wrong in saying VP could overturn election

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday instantly rebutted Donald Trump’s false claims that Pence in some way might have overturned the outcomes of the 2020 election, saying that the previous president was merely “wrong.”

In a speech to the conservative Federalist Society in Florida, Pence addressed Trump’s intensifying efforts this week to advance the false narrative that he might have finished one thing to stop Joe Biden from taking workplace.

“President Trump is wrong,” Pence stated. “I had no right to overturn the election.”

While Pence previously has defended his actions on Jan. 6 and stated that he and Trump will seemingly by no means see “eye to eye” on what occurred that day, the remarks Friday marked his most forceful rebuttal of Trump to this point. And they arrive as Pence has been laying the groundwork for a possible run for president in 2024, which might put him in direct competitors along with his former boss, who has additionally been teasing a comeback run.

In a press release Tuesday, Trump stated the committee investigating the lethal Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol ought to as an alternative probe “why Mike Pence did not send back the votes for recertification or approval.” And on Sunday, he blasted Pence, falsely declaring that “he could have overturned the Election!”

Vice presidents play solely a ceremonial position within the counting of Electoral College votes, and any try and intrude within the rely would have represented a profound break from precedent and democratic norms.

