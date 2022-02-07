Pence’s chief of staff says former VP rebuked Trump because it ‘merited a response’

“I think that, as you mentioned, the vice president has commented on January 6 on several occasions, including last summer at the Ronald Reagan Library,” Short mentioned on NBC’s Meet the Press.” “And he prolonged these remarks somewhat bit this week on the Federalist Society primarily as a result of the President’s feedback in regards to the vp had the power to overturn the election, I believe merited response.”

Short also said he does not believe the riot on January 6 at the US Capitol can be described as “respectable political discourse,” rebuking how the Republican National Committee recently framed that day in a statement.

“From my entrance row seat, I didn’t see a variety of respectable political discourse,” Short said Sunday.

“In speaking to some members of the RNC, I believe that there’s concern that there are individuals who had been there peacefully protesting, who’ve been pulled into this, what I believe is extra change into a prosecution by the January 6 committee and really feel like they’re being unfairly handled.”

The House select committee investigating the January 6 attack does not have the ability to prosecute anyone; at most it can make a criminal referral to the Department of Justice.

Efforts to pressure Pence leading up to January 6

Although Short said that Pence had concerns about the election, he said Pence never wavered in that his role on January 6 was solely to certify the election.

“There’s nothing within the twelfth modification or the Electoral Count Act that might afford a vp that authority,” Short said, outlining how Pence viewed his role in the process.

Short, however, said Pence ‘has significant concerns about the election,” however affirmed that the method for making challenges or adjustments to election outcomes concluded with the Electoral College assembly on December 14.

Short particularly highlighted points in regards to the legitimacy of mail-in voting, regardless of there being no proof of fraud. “The reality is that there was not enough significant fraud that was presented that would have overturned any of those states’ elections,” he mentioned.

As for the consequence, Short said, “I believe that Joe Biden is the duly elected president of the United States, yes.”

In the lead as much as January 6, Short mentioned that Pence by no means appeared into delaying the certification, regardless of the huge strain marketing campaign from Trump and his allies. Short relayed that whereas at first the technique from Trump and his advisers was to reject ballots, when Pence made clear that was not one thing he would do, the technique shifted to asking whether or not Pence would ship again votes to states.

Short additionally acknowledged that there have been conversations about alternate slates of electors, which was a scheme to place ahead illegitimate electors from sure states that Trump misplaced to subvert the Electoral College, however that that the plan did not carry a lot weight.

“There were discussions about alternate slates,” Short mentioned. “Unless they’re certified by the state they’re candidly meaningless and so didn’t put much weight into that.”

Short put the onus on Trump’s advisers, and never the previous President instantly, for these schemes by saying, “I think unfortunately, the President had many bad advisers who were basically snake oil salesman giving him really random and novel ideas as to what the vice president could do.”

As the violence was unfolding, Short mentioned that it took the Secret Service three tries earlier than they had been capable of persuade Pence to relocate to a safe location, and that there even was an try and put Pence in a motorcade, however that he needed to remain and end the certification course of. Short mentioned that Trump and Pence didn’t discuss on January 6, however that Short spoke with Trump’s then-chief of workers Mark Meadows.

“There was a sense of tragic day, sense of loss, but also a sense of that pride and what we’d accomplished for four years and feeling that this was going to be an unfortunate taint on that record,” Short mentioned of what he witnessed on January 6.

January 6 committee

Although Short has testified in entrance of the House choose committee, he mentioned he believes it might be an unprecedented step for the panel to subpoena Pence.

“I think that would be a pretty unprecedented step for the committee to take. It would be, I think, very difficult for me to see that scenario unfolding,” Short mentioned. “I think it’s very different to subpoena a former vice president to talk about private conversations with the President of the United States. It’s never happened before.”

Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California, who’s a member of the committee, advised CNN’s Jim Acosta on Sunday, “We may find out everything we need to know from other sources,” however left open the potential of a subpoena for Pence.

“The issue for the committee is getting all the facts, and we’ve said from the beginning, we will seek testimony from anyone if we need it. The question is: Do we need his testimony? We have received substantial testimony that may make that unnecessary, but we’re sorting through it,” Lofgren mentioned.

Short mentioned he was compelled to cooperate with the panel due to his subpoena and that he did so as a result of he needed to comply with the legislation. CNN has beforehand reported that Short and one other prime Pence aide, Greg Jacob, declined to speak about their direct conversations with Trump of their latest respective interviews with the committee, however that they answered different questions.

Short mentioned he was involved that the panel is just too partisan however is hopeful that it is ready to produce a respectable product.

“I am hopeful that the committee does end up providing an impartial review. But I think there’s good reason to be skeptical that they will, because truly it has taken on a more partisan committee,” Short mentioned.

This story has been up to date to incorporate feedback from Democratic Rep. Zoe Lofgren.