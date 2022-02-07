Peng Shuai gives media interview, denies ‘disappearing’ after sexual assault post

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has made a number of denials in a media interview from Beijing after considerations arose about her security.

Peng Shuai has spoken to a mainstream, worldwide media outlet for the primary time since fears arose about her security after the tennis star made accusations of sexual assault in opposition to a prime Chinese politician.

Speaking to French publication L’Equipe from Beijing, which is internet hosting the Winter Olympics, Peng thanked tennis followers and the broader group for exhibiting concern about her wellbeing however maintained there was no want to fret.

The 36-year-old was accompanied within the interview by Wang Kan, the chief of workers of the Chinese Olympic Committee.

“First of all, I would like to thank all the ATP and WTA players, all the athletes and all the personalities in large numbers who cared about me,” Peng advised L’Equipe.

“But I didn’t think there would be such concern and I would like to know: why such concern?”

Peng denied she ever “disappeared” and repeated an odd backflip from December, when she advised a Singaporean community she by no means accused anybody of sexually assaulting her.

The two-time doubles grand slam champion additionally claimed expertise points had been the rationale she wasn’t heard from by the surface world for thus lengthy after her unique publish on Chinese social media platform Weibo.

“I never said anyone sexually assaulted me in any way,” she mentioned.

“I never disappeared, everyone could see me. It’s just that a lot of people, like my friends, including from the IOC, messaged me, and it was quite impossible to reply to so many messages.

“But with my close friends, I always remained in close contact. I discussed with them, answered their emails, I also discussed with the WTA.

“But, at the end of the year, their website’s communication computer was changed and many players had difficulty logging in at that time.

“But we always kept in touch with colleagues. That’s why I don’t know why the information that I had disappeared, spread.

“This post has given rise to a huge misunderstanding from the outside world. I hope that we no longer distort the meaning of this post. And I also hope that we don’t add more hype on this.”

Peng mentioned her “private life should not be involved in sports and politics” and “sport must not be politicised because, when it is, most of the time that amounts to turning one’s back on the Olympic spirit, and it goes against the will of the world of sport and of the athletes”.

“I don’t think I was aware of it all (global interest) because I don’t watch the news from foreign media much,” she added.

“I can’t read in English but I heard about it. I never thought there’d be such worry, though, and I’d like to know why was that the case?”

WTA president Steve Simon has led the cost for data on Peng’s wellbeing, even making the daring determination to suspend tennis tournaments in China.

Despite Chinese state media releasing photos and videos of Peng late final 12 months, many suspected the photographs of being staged and considerations remained about whether or not she was being censored and in a position to act of her personal free will.

Those considerations will seemingly nonetheless stay, even after her interview with L’Equipe, the place she responded to Simon’s sturdy stance, referencing emails that, on the time, had been assumed to have been doctored and written by someone else.

“I didn’t choose anything. Like everyone, like you, I saw the statement on the official WTA website,” Peng mentioned.

“It was very unusual for me, why would I need psychological assistance or that sort of thing? I didn’t know how I should figure it out. But if the WTA psychologists couldn’t reach me and thought that I had disappeared, I think that’s a bit exaggerated.

“So after reading this statement, I responded to WTA president Steve Simon myself.

“Several copies were sent, and these emails I wrote myself. This is my personal statement. The same evening, I also sent it by WeChat to my colleagues in the players’ department in order to personally confirm that I was the author of the messages sent from my work email.”

In November, Peng made a social media publish that accused China’s former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli of sexually assaulting her in 2017.

“Why did you come and look for me again, take me to your house, and force me into sex? I have no proof, and it would be impossible for me to keep any evidence. You denied everything afterwards,” Peng is quoted as having written.

The publish was deleted inside half an hour and Shuai was not heard from for weeks afterwards, prompting #WhereisPengShuai to development on Twitter.

The tennis group continued expressing its concern for Peng’s welfare in the course of the Australian Open, with protesters and spectators wearing “Where is Peng Shuai?” T-shirts.