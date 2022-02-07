Peng Shuai, the Chinese tennis star, denies sexual assault by government leader

toggle caption Paul Crock/AFP by way of Getty Images

Paul Crock/AFP by way of Getty Images

BEIJING – Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai walked again her sexual assault allegations towards a strong Chinese official and mentioned she was retiring from enjoying tennis competitively in a carefully-managed interview revealed this week that sought to assuage world considerations about her private security in China.

“I never said anyone sexually assaulted me,” she advised French sports activities journal L’Equipe in a dialog organized by the Chinese Olympic Committee. “My private life should not be brought up in sports and politics.”

The sit-down interview is Peng’s first since final November, when she accused retired Chinese Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault throughout a years-long, on-and-off-again romantic relationship. Zhang has not responded publicly to the allegations.

Shortly after L’Equipe’s interview was revealed, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) mentioned its president, Thomas Bach, had had dinner with the Chinese tennis participant in Beijing on Saturday, the place they each are to observe the Winter Olympic Games.

In a statement, the IOC mentioned that Bach and Peng had been joined for dinner by Kirsti Coventry, a Zimbabwean member of the IOC, after which the 2 ladies additionally attended a blended curling match between China and Norway. In her L’Equipe interview and within the IOC assertion, Peng mentioned she meant to journey to Europe at a obscure time, “after the Covid-19 pandemic is over.”

However, the IOC assertion made no point out of the sexual assault allegations which precipitated the dinner or whether or not she has the flexibility to reside, converse, and transfer freely in China.

“It’s not a judgement of the IOC to make,” mentioned Mark Adams, the IOC spokesman. “Our job is to remain in contact with her and as we’ve explained in the past, to carry out personal, quiet diplomacy to keep in touch with her as we’ve done…We as a sports organization are doing everything we can to ensure whether she is happy.”

Global considerations about Peng’s private security and freedom have abounded following her accusation towards Zhang, who was crucial in securing Beijing’s bid for the Winter Olympic Games, which kicked off final Friday. After saying it was unable to contact Peng, the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) mentioned it was suspending all tennis tournaments in China in protest.

Peng has since largely receded from public view since November, appearing in solely a handful of pictures and movies posted on-line by a Chinese state tennis official and state media retailers on Twitter, a platform that’s blocked inside China.

“I’ve just been resting at home, and everything is fine,” Peng allegedly wrote. A screenshot of the letter, by which a computer cursor was still visible, was shared on Twitter by China’s state broadcaster.

Her unique social media publish accusing Zhang of sexual assault was wiped from the Chinese web inside an hour of being revealed, and he or she stays almost fully censored from Chinese social media.

In her interview with L’Equipe, Peng claimed she had deleted the publish herself. “This post has given rise to a huge misunderstanding from the outside world. I hope that the meaning of this post will no longer be distorted,” she mentioned in Mandarin, whereas a Chinese Olympic official sat by the whole interview and supplied the official translation. “I am a completely normal girl, a completely ordinary tennis player.”

Aowen Cao contributed analysis from Beijing.