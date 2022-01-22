World
pennsylvania: Lab monkeys escape after US road crash, one on the loose – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The crash in Pennsylvania of a truck transporting 100 monkeys to a laboratory allowed 4 of them to flee, triggering a search by police who warned the general public to not method the animals.
The car collided with a dump truck close to Danville, Pennsylvania on Friday afternoon, en path to a laboratory in Florida.
Police mentioned on Twitter that 4 moneys had “fled the crash scene into the surrounding area.”
Three had been later captured, however one was nonetheless on the free on Saturday morning.
The native WNEP information web site mentioned a police helicopter with thermal cameras was used to trace down the cynomolgus monkeys, whereas officers on the bottom used highly effective flashlights.
Pennsylvania State Police launched a picture of 1 primate perched in a tree off Route 54 in the course of the freezing chilly evening.
A reporter mentioned police surrounded the monkey earlier than pictures had been fired from an unidentified weapon.
“Crash Update: There is still one monkey unaccounted for, but we are asking that no one attempt to look for or capture the animal,” police troopers mentioned on Twitter on Saturday morning.
Cynomolgus monkeys — also called long-tailed macaques — can price as much as $10,000 every and have been in demand for coronavirus vaccine analysis, in keeping with the New York Times. They can reside for 30 years in captivity.
The car collided with a dump truck close to Danville, Pennsylvania on Friday afternoon, en path to a laboratory in Florida.
Police mentioned on Twitter that 4 moneys had “fled the crash scene into the surrounding area.”
Three had been later captured, however one was nonetheless on the free on Saturday morning.
The native WNEP information web site mentioned a police helicopter with thermal cameras was used to trace down the cynomolgus monkeys, whereas officers on the bottom used highly effective flashlights.
Pennsylvania State Police launched a picture of 1 primate perched in a tree off Route 54 in the course of the freezing chilly evening.
A reporter mentioned police surrounded the monkey earlier than pictures had been fired from an unidentified weapon.
“Crash Update: There is still one monkey unaccounted for, but we are asking that no one attempt to look for or capture the animal,” police troopers mentioned on Twitter on Saturday morning.
Cynomolgus monkeys — also called long-tailed macaques — can price as much as $10,000 every and have been in demand for coronavirus vaccine analysis, in keeping with the New York Times. They can reside for 30 years in captivity.