Pennsylvania man charged with killing mother of his kid and her pregnant friend

A Pennsylvania man is accused of capturing lifeless his little one’s mom and her pregnant pal on Saturday in what was described by police as a “brutal scene.”

Victims Tiara Rodriguez-Diaz, 20, and Kimberly Ortiz-Zayas, 21, who was 5 months pregnant, had been each allegedly killed by 23-year-old Mamadou Kallie, the Chester County District Attorney and Valley Township police stated on Tuesday.

The double-murder occurred half-hour after police responded to a home dispute between Kallie and Rodriguez-Diaz, who was within the automobile with the her 22-month-old child she shared with him.

Rodriguez-Diaz was discovered later that night time in her automobile with a number of gunshot wounds and pronounced lifeless on the hospital. Her pal, Ortiz-Zayas, was discovered on the facet of the street after officers adopted a path of blood from the automobile, authorities stated.

She was pronounced lifeless on the scene and police later realized she was pregnant.

“Valley (Township) experienced a horrific double murder on a holiday weekend when family and friends were supposed to enjoy summer’s unofficial start. Instead, two young women and an unborn child are dead,” Valley Township Police Chief Glenn Eckman stated in a press release.

“It was a brutal scene for law enforcement to process, but I thank all our partners for their collaboration in finding and arresting the defendant,” stated Eckman.

Missing from the automobile when police arrived was Rodriguez-Diaz’s and Kallie’s little one, although the kid was later discovered with members of the family of Kallie, authorities stated.

Following the capturing, Kallie, who was driving a black Ford Edge, carjacked a black Infiniti from an individual he knew at gunpoint, prosecutors alleged. At first he compelled the motive force to take him to Philadelphia earlier than kicking him out of the automobile, authorities stated.

That sufferer flagged down one other driver after which known as police, setting off a police pursuit for Kallie that ended with him surrendering, however not earlier than he put a gun to himself, prosecutors stated.

“The senseless and tragic murders of two women and an unborn child are outrageous. Domestic violence continues to plague our communities and homes, and its ripple effect has life-altering consequences for too many people,” District Attorney Deb Ryan stated in a press release. “We will do everything in our power to hold Mamadou Kallie accountable for these premeditated, intentional, and cold-blooded murders.”

Before Kallie allegedly shot each ladies, Coatesville police responded to a home incident between Rodriguez-Diaz and Kallie whereas they had been visiting buddies.

From her automobile, Rodriguez-Diaz advised officers every little thing was effective, although Kallie, who was driving the black Ford, grew to become agitated whereas she was questioned, police stated. Eventually the police cleared the scene as soon as she drove off, authorities stated.

Kallie faces two first-degree homicide costs, the homicide of an unborn little one, and different costs associated to the aftermath of the shootings.