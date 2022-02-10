Penny Stocks Are Hot. Here Are The Ones To Avoid

Penny shares can ship a robust revenue even with a small worth transfer.

Penny shares have grow to be the favorite class for a lot of retail people, particularly first-time traders.

As there are a number of cases the place penny shares have gone up 1,000% in only a matter of months, traders usually get lured by the massive features.

Make no mistake, due to their low worth, these shares can ship a robust revenue even with a small worth transfer.

And the power to purchase a major variety of shares with a smaller funding holds some enchantment amongst retail people.

Over the previous few months, we have coated the penny stocks that should be on your watchlist. These shares have a good stability sheet, low or zero debt and a monitor report for paying dividend.

But what concerning the ones to keep away from?

In this text, we take a look at penny shares you need to keep away from at any value.

#1 Scooters India

The first penny inventory to keep away from on our checklist is a 2/3 wheeler firm Scooters India.

Scooters India is principally engaged within the enterprise of producing and sale of motor autos and spare-parts.

So why does this firm type a part of the checklist of penny shares to keep away from? One take a look at the corporate’s monetary statements and you may know why.

Just when the corporate’s turnover was choosing tempo, the pandemic took a toll on its monetary well being.

While fiscal 2021 was the worst by way of monetary efficiency for Scooters India, the corporate had nothing a lot to indicate even after we see its historic monetary statements.

Sales have constantly declined over time whereas it has nothing to indicate on the profitability entrance. Between fiscal 2007 and financial 2021, the corporate has solely reported a money revenue thrice (2014, 2015, 2016).

For fiscal 2022 too, the corporate is ready to submit losses because it has already reported consecutive losses for the previous three quarters.

Though the corporate has finished nicely on the leverage entrance, its present debt to fairness ratio of a whopping 113 absolutely is a no brainer on why this inventory ought to be prevented.

The firm is saddled with excessive debt, has reported unfavorable free money move, and unfavorable ROE.

No surprise the corporate’s inventory remains to be buying and selling close to the identical stage it was buying and selling 3 years in the past.

Scooters India additionally has no historical past of paying at the least one dividend.

What makes our case extra attention-grabbing is the information we discovered on shareholding sample. It’s thought-about that low free float shares usually have a tendency to maneuver up as there’s restricted availability of shares.

Scooters India’s shareholding sample reveals that just about 94% shares are held by the corporate promoters, leaving little for traders. But as there isn’t any curiosity amongst retail traders, and despite the fact that the corporate has low free float, shares have remained in a decent vary.

#2 Peninsula Land

Next on our checklist, now we have a realty firm – Peninsula Land.

Peninsula Land is an built-in actual property firm. It is part of the Ashok Primal Group and is engaged in creating retail ventures, business

tasks and residential complexes.

The firm is understood for creating India’s first mall, Crossroads, in South Mumbai and changing first mill land right into a business complicated, Peninsula Corporate Park, in Central Mumbai’s enterprise district, Lower Parel.

Have a take a look at the desk under and you may perceive why we’re saying to keep away from this inventory.

Although the corporate has a good gross sales monitor report (respectable however not nice), profitability has remained a problem and that too for the previous seven years.

The firm has been reporting a web loss at a consolidated stage over the past a number of quarters.

And as you’ll have anticipated, the corporate additionally has no monitor report of paying dividends for the previous 5 years.

Negative free money flows, unfavorable ROE and ROA – the corporate is faring no good on any of those metrics.

Meanwhile, Peninsula Land can also be saddled with heavy debt. Its present debt to fairness ratio is at a whopping 230!

On a consolidated foundation, the corporate’s debt stage was at Rs 2,310 crore as on July 2019, together with project-level debt, and since then the corporate has managed to scale back the identical.

Just a month in the past, the corporate defaulted on a cost of loans and curiosity totaling Rs 772.4 m. And this isn’t the primary occasion. Peninsula Land had defaulted on its debt obligation earlier in 2020.

Despite all this, Peninsula Land’s inventory has fared nicely over a 1-year and 3-year interval.

#3 Autoline Industries

Autoline Industries is engaged in manufacturing sheet steel parts, assemblies, and sub-assemblies foot management modules, parking brakes, hinges, and so on. for giant OEMs within the car business.

It’s a key provider to Tata Motors with virtually 80% of its revenues comes from the Tata group firm.

Ever since Autoline Industries reported its first consolidated yearly loss in March 2014, it has by no means recovered and has posted consecutive losses.

Sales too, have declined over the previous three years.

Post fiscal 2013, the corporate has not rewarded shareholders by declaring dividend.

Moreover, there are ongoing delays in debt servicing with certainly one of firm’s lender because of the confused liquidity place. The present debt to fairness ratio stands at 9.4, which is far larger in comparison with earlier years.

Now this is the place it will get attention-grabbing. Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds a 2.5% stake within the firm as of December 2021. Meanwhile, his spouse Rekha Jhunjhunwala additionally holds a 1.8% stake.

Over the 12 months passed by, shares of Autoline Industries have gained 120%, regardless of points on the leverage and profitability entrance. Could or not it’s simply because Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is an investor within the firm? Maybe.

#4 McNally Bharat Engineering

McNally Bharat is among the established engineering firms in India, which was integrated in July 1961 underneath the title of McNally Bird Engg. Co. Ltd as a three way partnership between McNally Pittsburg, USA and Bird & Co.

The firm, headquartered at Kolkata, is engaged in offering turnkey options within the areas of Power, Steel, Alumina, Material Handling, Mineral Beneficiation, Coal washing, Ash dealing with and extra. It additionally has many subsidiaries and associates, each in India and overseas.

Even although McNally is a longtime participant in its business, why do we advise you keep away from this inventory? For many causes…

To begin with, the corporate’s revenues have fallen fairly considerably over the previous 5 years. And due to this, McNally is reporting heavy losses.

This 12 months, industrial slowdown accompanied by banking restrictions on liquidity administration adversely impacted McNally’s enterprise and profitability.

The firm’s monitor report of posting consecutive losses began in March 2013 and since then, the figures have solely gone up.

It has taken on extra debt which has upped its debt to fairness ratio.

With no dividend historical past for previous 8 years, heavy debt, constant monitor report of declining gross sales and unfavorable profitability, McNally Bharat is unquestionably a inventory to keep away from.

The firm is anticipating debt restructuring plans to be cleared by this fiscal. The administration has stated it’s strategising to restructure general debt by searching for cooperation from financially sound traders and enterprise homes.

McNally Bharat owes over Rs 23 bn to a clutch of banks together with Bank of India, SBI, IDBI Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI, Karur Vysya, PNB, Standard Chartered, Union Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, DCB Bank and DBS Bank.

Going ahead, the corporate is pursuing JVs in Europe and the Middle East for aggressively executing tasks within the areas of sensible cities, social sector buildings, renewable energy, water administration and infrastructure.

Which different penny shares do you have to keep away from?

Apart from the above, listed below are a pair extra penny shares which you need to keep away from. These firms have a monitor report of reporting constant losses, declining gross sales and are saddled with heavy debt.

Instead, be careful for firms which a good monitor report of profitability and gross sales, have a debt to fairness ratio of lower than 1, and pay dividends.

Luckily for you, we have shortlisted probably the most engaging penny shares, with the assistance of Equitymaster’s Stock Screener.

Check out the under screener which lists doubtlessly probably the most promising penny shares.

Please observe these parameters could be modified in keeping with your choice standards.

This will show you how to in figuring out and eliminating shares that aren’t assembly your necessities and provides emphasis on these shares which can be nicely contained in the metrics.

Equitymaster’s Penny Stocks Guru on shares to keep away from…

We reached out to Rahul Shah, Co-head of Research at Equitymaster, and editor of Exponential Profits, for what he has to say on the penny shares to keep away from.

Here’s him in his personal phrases…

Graham as soon as talked about that the chief losses to traders come from the acquisition of low-quality securities at occasions of favorable enterprise situations.

Numerous poor high quality penny shares can have one or two years the place they earn good income.

Investors shouldn’t confuse this prosperity with security and find yourself shopping for the shares.

They ought to at all times keep on with shares which have at the least a 5-year monitor report of steady or rising income or each and likewise a robust stability sheet. Otherwise, the chance of dropping cash within the penny inventory house may be very excessive.

Before investing in a penny inventory, one should examine whether or not the corporate has a robust stability sheet. A wholesome monetary profile signifies good development prospects.

Next, examine for future development alternatives. Favourable authorities insurance policies or good order e book standing are some indicators you’ll be able to take a look at.

Finally, examine for feasibility of enterprise. The extra viable the enterprise, the longer it is going to final.

Investing in penny stocks is not any rocket science. However, it requires you to apply warning whereas doing so. Picking the suitable penny shares will assist enhance your portfolio returns.

Happy Investing!

Disclaimer: This article is for info functions solely. It will not be a inventory advice and shouldn’t be handled as such.

