Pension, gratuity payment: Indian Govt issues big order
The authorities has issued an necessary order highlighting key
guidelines pertaining to provisional pension, gratuity and cost of
curiosity. This comes as a aid for pensioners whose common
pension will get delayed after retirement, Trend stories citing India Today.
“Payment of Provisional Pension and gratuity beneath Rule 62 of
the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021 in case of delay
in challenge of PPO authorizing common pension,” the federal government acknowledged
within the workplace memorandum dated February 23, 2022.
According to Rule 65 of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021 additionally
offers that in all circumstances the place pension or household pension or
gratuity has not been sanctioned or is delayed, curiosity might be
paid on arrears of pension or household pension or gratuity.
According to Rule 62 of CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021, cost of
provisional pension should not proceed past the interval of six
months from the date of retirement of the federal government.
In view of the provisions of Rule 62 of CCS (Pension) Rules,
2021, the Accounts Officer has to deal with the provisional pension as
last and challenge a pension cost order instantly on the expiry
of the interval of six months supplied within the rule.
The authorities has emphasised that pension shouldn’t be
discontinued beneath any circumstances if a PPO for normal pension
couldn’t be issued by the Accounts Officer until the expiry of the
aforesaid interval of six months.