Pension, gratuity payment: Indian Govt issues big order

The authorities has issued an necessary order highlighting key

guidelines pertaining to provisional pension, gratuity and cost of

curiosity. This comes as a aid for pensioners whose common

pension will get delayed after retirement, Trend stories citing India Today.

“Payment of Provisional Pension and gratuity beneath Rule 62 of

the Central Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2021 in case of delay

in challenge of PPO authorizing common pension,” the federal government acknowledged

within the workplace memorandum dated February 23, 2022.

According to Rule 65 of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021 additionally

offers that in all circumstances the place pension or household pension or

gratuity has not been sanctioned or is delayed, curiosity might be

paid on arrears of pension or household pension or gratuity.

According to Rule 62 of CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021, cost of

provisional pension should not proceed past the interval of six

months from the date of retirement of the federal government.

In view of the provisions of Rule 62 of CCS (Pension) Rules,

2021, the Accounts Officer has to deal with the provisional pension as

last and challenge a pension cost order instantly on the expiry

of the interval of six months supplied within the rule.

The authorities has emphasised that pension shouldn’t be

discontinued beneath any circumstances if a PPO for normal pension

couldn’t be issued by the Accounts Officer until the expiry of the

aforesaid interval of six months.