Pensioner found guilty for a second time of raping girl at crèche he and his wife owned | News24

Former Mpumalanga crèche proprietor Hermanus “Manie” Senekal, 81, who’s already serving a 15-year sentence for raping a toddler, was handed an efficient 20-year jail sentence this week after he admitted that he raped no less than one different woman.

The first sentence was handed down late final yr when he was discovered responsible of raping Natanya Pienaar, now 24, when she was solely six years previous and attended the Byekorf Crèche in Balfour.

Senekal and his spouse Maria owned Byekorf on the time. Both of them had been arrested in 2013 on 32 costs, together with rape.

Pienaar testified that Senekal would lure her into the “pink room” on the crèche, tape her mouth shut and rape her, You journal reported final December.

The first trial lasted 17 years earlier than Senekal was discovered responsible. His spouse died in June 2019 on the age of 75.

At the time of his sentence in December, he was dealing with one other three costs of raping a minor. One of his victims is now 34 years previous and lives abroad.

This week, Senekal pleaded responsible to the most recent costs and was sentenced to twenty years in jail. The sentence will run concurrently together with his first sentence.

It’s understood the prosecution within the second case waited for his first trial to be concluded.

Senekal and Maria had been accused of grooming youngsters on the crèche earlier than molesting and raping them.

