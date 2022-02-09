Pensioner who allegedly pocketed over R3m from PPE tenders survives on social grant, court hears | News24

A pensioner who allegedly scored hundreds of thousands from PPE tenders claims she is surviving on a social grant.

Salamina Khoza submitted in court docket she might solely afford R500 bail.

Khoza allegedly benefitted from police PPE tenders, utilizing her three corporations.

A social grant recipient has claimed poverty regardless of allegedly pocketing greater than R3 million from police private protecting gear (PPE) tenders.

Salamina Khoza, 67, claimed she was poor and couldn’t afford the R20 000 bail the State had proposed.

Khoza allegedly scored hundreds of thousands utilizing corporations registered underneath her identify.

Some of the funds have been allegedly processed by her co-accused, Brigadier Stephinah Mokgohle Mahlangu, 52, and now retired Colonel Isaac Majaji Ngobeni, 61.

Khoza claimed she lived together with her unemployed grandson in her daughter’s home in Soshanguve.

“I can only afford R500 bail. I was arrested on 7 February and fully co-operated with the investigating officer. I am charged with corruption. I intend to plead not guilty during the trial.

“I’m diabetic and recognized with hypertension. I cannot evade trial. I consider that the case towards me is weak and might be struck off the roll,” she added.

Ngobeni mentioned he retired from the police in 2021.

He was a colonel within the nationwide provide chain administration division.

“I’ve been recognized with hypertension. I’m on persistent treatment. I’ll undergo prejudice ought to I be denied bail.

“I was previously arrested by the same investigating officer in the current case. The matter was later struck off the roll. I will not commit any offence should I be granted bail.

“The expenses I face do not contain violence. I cannot threaten witnesses. I cannot evade trial ought to I be granted bail,” Ngobeni added.

Country estate

Mahlangu claimed she was a single mother of three children, residing at the Silverwoods Country Estate in Pretoria.

She is a brigadier in the national supply chain management division.

Mahlangu was arrested on Monday.

She said:

I have been advised that my bail application will not be opposed. I am asthmatic and rely on an asthma pump. Two of my children rely on me for survival. I will not intimidate witnesses. I will not commit any crime should I be granted bail.

Prosecutor Tilas Chabalala argued although he was not opposing bail, he was shocked by Khoza’s claims she was poor.

“Today, Khoza is right here claiming she receives a social grant. She is the only real director of a number of corporations. Her different firm, Siyanqoba Trading and Projects, benefitted to the tune of over R1.9 million by PPE tenders from the SAPS.

“She is also the sole director of Sifikile Furniture, which also benefitted from a PPE tender from the SAPS worth more than R1.8 million. She had benefited from PPE tenders worth over R3 million from the SAPS.

“Ngobeni and Mahlangu accepted a number of the funds. Fixing bail at R500 and being a pensioner is not going to be within the curiosity of justice. The State suggests a bail of R20 000 be fastened towards her.”

Chabalala said Ngobeni received a full package when he retired in 2021.

“He was not dismissed. He claims he can solely afford R500 bail. Fixing bail at R500 is not going to be within the curiosity of justice. It is only a drop within the ocean. He can simply forfeit his bail if he needs to evade trial. I recommend R10 000 bail.”

Bail fixed

Magistrate Phillip Venter said the bail amount should not be ridiculous.

“Khoza’s bail quantity jumped from R500 to R2 000. She did not deny that she acquired over R3 million from the SAPS. She now claims she survives on a social grant.

“She is not honest with her financial incomes. Ngobeni claims he is unemployed. He was not honest with his financial ability to pay bail. He didn’t reveal that his pension was fully paid in 2021,” Venter added.

He fastened bail for Khoza, Mahlangu and Ngobeni at R5 000 every.

Meanwhile, the bail utility by Kishene Chetty, 39, Lorette Joubert, 44, Kumarasen Prithiviraj, 48, Volan Prithiviraj, 25, Maricha Joubert, 25, Ramahlaphi Johannes Mokwena, 61, James Manjalum, 56, Veeran Naipal, 48, Alpheus Nkosibake Makhetha, 47, Marcell Duan Marney, 34, Kysamula Morris Mabasa, 61 and Lesetja David Mogotlane, 58, couldn’t proceed on Tuesday.

The 12 suspects, along with Khoza, Mahlangu and Ngobeni, are accused of defrauding the police’s nationwide workplace of greater than R1.9 million by a PPE tender.

On Tuesday, the court docket heard the 12, together with former and present police workers, have pending circumstances towards them.

Chabalala mentioned the State was opposing their bail.

The 12 face Schedule 6 offences other than Khoza, Mahlangu and Ngobeni, who face Schedule 5 offences.

The bail listening to continues on Wednesday.

