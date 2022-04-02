Pentagon allocates $300 million in military aid to Ukraine
The US Department of Defense [DoD] will allocate one other $300
million in army assist to Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby
mentioned, Trend
studies citing TASS.
“Through USAI [Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative], DoD will
present as much as $300 million in safety help to bolster
Ukraine’s capability to defend itself,” the spokesman mentioned in a
assertion.
In his phrases, the United States has now dedicated greater than $2.3
billion in safety help to Ukraine because the starting of
the Biden Administration (since January 2021).
According to the spokesman, the brand new US assist package deal consists of
laser-guided rocket techniques, Switchblade tactical unmanned aerial
techniques, Puma unmanned aerial techniques, counter-unmanned aerial
techniques, armored autos, machine weapons, ammunition, night time imaginative and prescient
gadgets and communications techniques.
The USAI help procures capabilities from business slightly
than delivering gear that’s drawn down from US army
shares, Kirby mentioned.
“This announcement represents the start of a contracting
course of to offer new capabilities to Ukraine’s Armed Forces,” the
assertion says.