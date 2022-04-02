Pentagon allocates $300 million in military aid to Ukraine

The US Department of Defense [DoD] will allocate one other $300

million in army assist to Ukraine, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby

mentioned, Trend

studies citing TASS.

“Through USAI [Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative], DoD will

present as much as $300 million in safety help to bolster

Ukraine’s capability to defend itself,” the spokesman mentioned in a

assertion.

In his phrases, the United States has now dedicated greater than $2.3

billion in safety help to Ukraine because the starting of

the Biden Administration (since January 2021).

According to the spokesman, the brand new US assist package deal consists of

laser-guided rocket techniques, Switchblade tactical unmanned aerial

techniques, Puma unmanned aerial techniques, counter-unmanned aerial

techniques, armored autos, machine weapons, ammunition, night time imaginative and prescient

gadgets and communications techniques.

The USAI help procures capabilities from business slightly

than delivering gear that’s drawn down from US army

shares, Kirby mentioned.

“This announcement represents the start of a contracting

course of to offer new capabilities to Ukraine’s Armed Forces,” the

assertion says.