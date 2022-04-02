Pentagon Announces $300 Million In Additional Assistance For Ukraine

Earlier, the US mentioned that it’s offering Ukraine with provides in case Russia deploys chemical weapons.

Washington:

The US Defense Department introduced Friday it’s setting apart $300 million in “security assistance” for Ukraine to bolster the nation’s protection capabilities, including to the $1.6 billion Washington has dedicated since Russia invaded in late February.

The bundle contains laser-guided rocket methods, drones, ammunition, night-vision gadgets, tactical safe communications methods, medical provides and spare components.

“This decision underscores the United States’ unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of its heroic efforts to repel Russia’s war of choice,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby mentioned in a press release.

