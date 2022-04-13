Pentagon asks top 8 US weapons makers to meet on Ukraine: Sources

The Pentagon will host leaders from the top eight US weapons manufacturers on Wednesday to debate the business’s capability to fulfill Ukraine’s weapons wants if the battle with Russia lasts years, two individuals accustomed to the assembly mentioned on Tuesday.

Demand for weapons has shot up after Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24 spurred US and allied weapons transfers to Ukraine.

Resupplying in addition to planning for an extended battle is predicted to be mentioned on the assembly, the sources instructed Reuters on situation of anonymity.

The Pentagon’s workplace of Acquisition and Sustainment, the weapons purchaser for the US Department of Defense, will host the 90-minute assembly and Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks was anticipated to attend, one of many individuals mentioned.

The Pentagon has mentioned that probably the most helpful weapons are smaller programs resembling Javelin anti-tank missiles and Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, which Washington and allies have been transport to Ukraine on an almost each day foundation.

The intense utilization, in addition to the battlefield effectiveness displayed by Ukrainian forces, has pushed curiosity in restocking these weapons.

Raytheon Technologies and Lockheed Martin Corp collectively produce Javelins, whereas Raytheon makes Stingers. Other high weapons makers are Boeing Co Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics and L3Harris Technologies.

The White House mentioned final week that it has offered greater than $1.7 billion in safety help to Ukraine for the reason that invasion, together with over 5,000 Javelins and greater than 1,400 Stingers.

The Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Administration is having weekly conferences of its European Crisis Management Team to evaluation particular requests associated to Ukraine.

To pace up US authorities approval for gross sales and transfers of arms produced by American protection contractors, the Pentagon has re-established a workforce to reply to the elevated demand.

