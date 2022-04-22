Pentagon developed custom-made ‘Ghost drone’ for Ukraine to use against Russia

The Pentagon has developed a weapon particularly for Ukraine to use against Russia because the Kremlin reveals no indicators of easing its invasion, a senior US protection official mentioned Thursday.

The “Phoenix Ghost” is a drone much like the Switchblade drone, which the Pentagon has already dispatched to Ukraine.

“It’s designed to deliver a punch,” the official instructed reporters, talking on situation of anonymity.

Washington will present greater than 120 of those custom-made drones to Ukraine, which is able to assist them goal Russian troops and gear.

But the official wouldn’t elaborate on the “one-way drone” and whether or not the US Air Force had began or accomplished growing the drone as soon as Russia invaded Ukraine virtually two months in the past.

The official additionally mentioned Moscow had despatched in three extra battalion tactical teams (BTGs) since Wednesday, offering an replace on the variety of Russian forces inside Ukraine.

“The Russians are also flowing in additional… capabilities, still doing their shaping, adding battalion tactical groups in the theater,” the official mentioned.

Also, on Thursday, US President Joe Biden introduced one other $800 million in new army help for Ukraine.

The Pentagon launched a press release saying the newest drawdown of army assist for Ukraine would come with:

72 155mm Howitzers and 144,000 artillery rounds

72 Tactical Vehicles to tow 155mm Howitzers

Over 121 Phoenix Ghost Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems

Field gear and spare elements

