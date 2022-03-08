Pentagon estimates 2,000 to 4,000 Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine

The US Defense Department advised lawmakers Tuesday it estimates between 2,000 and 4,000 Russian troopers have been killed in Moscow’s practically two-week-old invasion of Ukraine.

The evaluation got here as US protection and intelligence leaders painted a stark image of an aggressive and aggrieved Russian President Vladimir Putin and a probability that he’ll proceed to propagate a full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine within the face of huge international opposition.

Asked at a House Intelligence Committee listening to what number of Russian troops have died so far within the army operation, Lieutenant General Scott Berrier, director of the Pentagon’s Defense Intelligence Agency, stated “somewhere between two (thousand) and 4,000.”

Berrier did add nonetheless that the estimate is taken into account “low confidence” as a result of it was put collectively utilizing a mixture of intelligence sources and open supply knowledge.

Russia, in a uncommon launch of army dying figures, stated on March 2 that 498 of its troopers have died. Ukraine on the time stated it believed the determine was larger.

Central Intelligence Director William Burns advised the House panel that he believes Ukraine and the Moscow-driven conflict is a matter of “deep personal conviction” for Putin.

“He’s been stewing in a combustible combination of grievance and ambition,” Burns stated, including he expects “an ugly next few weeks in which (Putin) doubles down” in Ukraine “with scant regard for civilian casualties.”

But he additionally expressed confidence that the Ukrainians will proceed “to resist fiercely and effectively.”

The Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines, advised the lawmakers that Putin didn’t anticipate the complete scope of the worldwide financial, commerce and diplomatic pushback in opposition to Russia.

But she additionally stated it was DNI’s evaluation that Putin is “unlikely to be deterred from such setbacks,” and sees the battle as “a war he cannot afford to lose.”

