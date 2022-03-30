Pentagon refuses to dub Russian moves around Kyiv as ‘withdrawal’

The Pentagon on Tuesday responded to Russian claims that they have been scaling back military operations in Ukraine, refusing to name Moscow’s strikes a “withdrawal” or “retreat.”

“We believe that this is a repositioning, not a real withdrawal,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby mentioned.

Kirby added: “We’re seeing a small number now that appears to be moving away from Kyiv, this on the same day that the Russians say they’re withdrawing.”

The Pentagon’s feedback got here hours after Russia mentioned it will scale back navy operations across the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv as peace talks have been set to renew.

Kirby mentioned Russia “failed” in its goal to seize Kyiv however warned that the conflict was not over.

“We think that what they probably have in mind is a repositioning to prioritize elsewhere,” Kirby mentioned. “We all should be prepared to watch for a major offensive against other areas of Ukraine.”

Separately, the Pentagon introduced that 10 F-18 fighter jets and greater than 200 US troops have been being deployed to Lithuania. This comes a day after the US introduced that it was sending six EA-18G Growler plane to Germany.

