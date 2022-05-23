Pentagon reveals new int’l military aid for Ukraine, updated number of troops

The US has over 100,000 troops in Europe, the Pentagon introduced Monday, including that the newest Ukrainian Defense Contact Group assembly resulted in new navy support from the worldwide neighborhood.

Five new nations joined the digital assembly hosted by the Pentagon on Monday, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin mentioned.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Everyone here understands the stakes of this war,” Austin mentioned throughout a briefing with reporters.

The new nations that joined the second assembly of its variety had been Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Colombia, Ireland and Kosovo. That introduced the variety of collaborating nations to 47, in response to the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley.

Milley, the highest US navy basic, revealed that the US has over 102,000 troops in Europe, a rise from the 78,000 troopers final fall.

Of the 102,000 troops, there are 15,000 sailors within the space and a dozen fighter squadrons within the air.

Austin mentioned Monday’s digital assembly was “highly constructive.” He mentioned it gave the individuals an opportunity to listen to what was wanted from senior Ukrainian officers. A 3rd assembly might be held on June 15 on the sidelines of the NATO ministerial convention in Brussels.

Austin additionally recommended plenty of nations that pledged new arms packages for Ukraine as Russia continues its conflict on the neighboring nation. He singled out Denmark for saying it will present Harpoon Launcher and missiles to assist Ukraine defend its coast.

The Pentagon chief mentioned the Czech Republic would give Ukraine assault helicopters, tanks and rocket programs.

Asked about US troops being deployed to Ukraine, Milley mentioned Washington was nonetheless “a ways away” from doing that.

Read extra: Blinken announces reopening of US embassy in Kyiv