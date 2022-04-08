Pentagon says Iran-backed groups behind this week’s attack in Syria

The US army has assessed that at the very least one of many two assaults this week that targeted US forces in Syria and Iraq was carried out by militia teams linked to Iran, a Pentagon official stated Friday.

“It’s certainly a tactic that has been used by these militia groups, militia groups that are supported by Iran. It’s right out of their playbook,” Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby stated when requested concerning the assault in Syria. “I think our working assumption would be that that’s the case here, but we want to do the forensics and do it properly.”

Early Friday morning, US air protection techniques in Iraq shot down an armed drone that was coming into Al-Asad Air Base.

No accidents had been reported.

The newest assault got here lower than 24 hours after the US Central Command stated at the very least 4 US service members had been being handled for “possible traumatic brain injuries” in a separate incident.

Coalition forces on the Green Village in Syria “received 2 rounds of indirect fire that struck two support buildings,” based on an announcement from the US Central Command on Thursday.

Iran and Iran-backed militias have routinely focused US forces within the area and have publicly acknowledged their perception that they may drive the US out of the world.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is engaged in oblique talks with Tehran to revive the 2015 nuclear deal.

The deal, nonetheless, doesn’t handle Iran’s ballistic missile program or its assist for terror teams and its proxies within the area.

