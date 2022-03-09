Pentagon Says Poland’s Fighter Jet Offer For Ukraine “Not Tenable”

Poland has mentioned it’s sending its MIG-29 jets to US’ Germany air base to present Ukraine towards Russia.

Washington:

The United States believes {that a} Polish supply to ship Mig-29 fighter jets to a US air base in Germany with a view to sending them to Ukraine just isn’t “tenable,” the Pentagon mentioned Tuesday.

“We will continue to consult with Poland and our other NATO allies about this issue and the difficult logistical challenges it presents, but we do not believe Poland’s proposal is a tenable one,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby mentioned in an announcement.

Kirby mentioned the prospect of the jets, positioned on the disposal of the United States, departing from a US-NATO base to fly into airspace contested with Russia “raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance.”

