Pentagon says Putin still adding Russian troops around Ukraine

Russia additional boosted troop ranges on the Ukrainian border this weekend, including to President Vladimir Putin’s choices ought to he determine on a army incursion, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby mentioned.

“He can execute a few of these choices imminently, Kirby mentioned on Fox News Sunday. “Imminent means it may occur actually, actually, at any time. It is dependent upon what Vladimir Putin would possibly wish to do.

The US and its allies are searching for to step up army and diplomatic stress on Russia after the Kremlin massed an estimated 100,000 troops close to Ukraine and scheduled army workout routines subsequent month in Belarus, which additionally borders Ukraine. Russia denies it’s planning to additional invade Ukraine.

Putin “may one thing on a small scale, he may do one thing on a pretty big scale, Kirby mentioned Sunday. “And he continues so as to add troops to that border with Ukraine. We’re watching that even over the course of this weekend.

President Joe Biden has mentioned he’ll ship US troops to jap Europe, although “not loads of troopers could be concerned “within the close to time period. He didn’t elaborate briefly feedback to reporters on Friday. Diplomacy subsequent strikes to the United Nations Security Council, which the US has requested to take up Russia’s encroachment on Ukraine on Monday.

