Pentagon unveils new US military aid for Ukraine including helicopters, howitzers

The US on Wednesday unveiled a brand new $800 million army support bundle for Ukraine, together with heavier tools similar to helicopters, howitzers and armored personnel carriers.

President Joe Biden spoke to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy for about an hour earlier within the day as Russia refocuses its efforts eastward, the brand new frontline of the practically seven-week-old warfare.

“The Ukrainian military has used the weapons we are providing to devastating effect,” Biden mentioned.

“As Russia prepares to intensify its attack in the Donbas region, the US will continue to provide Ukraine with the capabilities to defend itself,” he added.

“This new package of assistance will contain many of the highly effective weapons systems we have already provided and new capabilities tailored to the wider assault we expect Russia to launch in eastern Ukraine.”

Zelenskyy for his half tweeted that he and Biden had mentioned the “additional package of defensive and possible macro-financial aid.”

The new help included a number of the heavier tools that Washington had beforehand refused to offer to Kyiv for concern of escalating the battle with nuclear-armed Russia.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby launched an inventory of the gadgets within the newest $800 million safety help bundle for Ukraine.

It contains 18 155mm howitzers and 40,000 artillery rounds, 200 M113 armored personnel carriers, 11 Mi-17 helicopters and 100 armored multi-purpose autos.

The bundle additionally contains 10 AN/TPQ-3G counter-artillery radars, two AN/MPQ-64 Sentinel air surveillance radars, 300 Switchblade drones and 500 Javelin anti-armor missiles.

Unmanned coastal protection vessels, chemical, organic and nuclear protecting tools, 30,000 units of physique armor and helmets, C-4 explosives and M18A1 Claymore anti-personnel mines will even be delivered to Ukraine.

“We tailored this list specifically to meet the needs that they have asked for with respect to what’s going on in eastern Ukraine,” Kirby mentioned.

The Pentagon spokesman mentioned the US is working with “allies and partners to identify and provide Ukraine with additional capabilities, capabilities that aren’t in our stock.”

Pentagon quantity two Kathleen Hicks was as a result of chair a gathering Wednesday with the heads of the primary American protection teams to hurry up manufacturing of weapons most utilized by the Ukrainian military.

Before the newest bundle, the US had provided or promised Ukraine 1,400 Stinger anti-aircraft techniques, 5,000 Javelins, 7,000 different anti-tank weapons, a number of hundred Switchblades, 7,000 rifles, 50 million bullets and a spread of different tools.

