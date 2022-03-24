‘People are begging us to sell.’ Africa’s richest man opens huge fertilizer plant as food crisis looms

“People are begging us to sell,” he stated.

“We are very choosy who we sell this product to. We are loading a ship going to US, Brazil, Mexico, India… The EU are trying to buy from us,” he added.

The fertilizer manufacturing facility sits on 500 hectares (1,235 acres) of land on the outskirts of Lagos and has a capability to provide 3 million metric tons of urea yearly, making it the second largest plant on the earth, Dangote stated.

Its release comes at a critical time. The war in Ukraine has driven up prices and caused global food shortages. Russia and Ukraine are major suppliers of urea, potash and phosphate, key components of fertilizers. The countries are also major global suppliers of wheat and other grains.

Urea and ammonia are important elements for farmers to satisfy manufacturing targets and entry to fertilizer has been lowered considerably, threatening the worldwide meals provide chain.

“We are lucky to have this plant,” Dangote added. “It is coming at the right time with the Ukraine-Russia conflict as both Ukraine and Russia control substantial amounts of agricultural inputs …This can help a lot of African countries. The export market is a seller’s market.”

The variety of individuals on the sting of famine has jumped to 44 million from 27 million in 2019, the UN’s World Food Programme stated this month. Parts of Africa may very well be plunged into starvation in as little as three months if Russia’s struggle in Ukraine drags on, says Wandile Sihlobo, chief economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa.

“In the short term, between now and three months, the conflict will affect food supply primarily from a pricing perspective,” Sihlobo informed CNN.

Nigeria has been attempting to diversify its financial system away from oil for a while and Dangote believes that the plant may earn the nation $5 billion in export income annually.

“This is a very huge impact. It is very significant for Nigeria’s economy,” Dangote informed CNN.

Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele stated lowering fertilizer imports was a key pillar in Buhari’s diversification agenda, taking the nation from being a internet importer of the commodity to self-sufficiency.

“Indeed, during the past five years, over 35 million bags of blended fertilizer has been produced in Nigeria. Consequently, our import bill on fertilizer has not only declined significantly but we are also witnessing rising investment in the fertilizer industry, such as the one being commissioned today by the Dangote Group,” he stated throughout a speech on the inauguration of the plant.

“Today, Nigeria is self-sufficient in the production of urea, and we are also the leading producer of urea in the African continent.

Speaking at the event, Buhari said the plant would help Nigeria end dependency on food imports.

“The plant is creating large alternatives within the space of job creation, warehousing, transport and logistics. This will create vital wealth, scale back poverty, and assist in securing the way forward for our nation.”

The Dangote Group is second largest employer in Nigeria after the federal authorities.