‘People are stunned when I tell them my real age’

A mother-of-three has revealed the shock individuals get when she tells them she’s 56 – with many believing she’s lower than half her age.

Maintaining a toned determine is tough work.

But it’s paid off for Sue, who frequently shares pictures of her sturdy physique on her social media pages.

As some individuals suppose she seems to be like a girl half her age – with one commenting on a latest TikTok that she seems to be “25”, The Sun experiences.

The clip confirmed Sue sporting a teeny bikini whereas on the seashore, and he or she wrote excessive: “I’m 56.

“I work hard to maintain a healthy body – weight train to maintain muscle mass.”

Viewers had been fast to touch upon the video, with one writing: “Absolutely gorgeous – u look 25.”

“Can’t be 56!” another person added.

While a 3rd individual commented: “Beyond Stunning! Exceptional beauty.”

Another girl added: “I hope I look this good at 56!!”

In one other video, Sue as soon as once more stripped all the way down to a two-piece to indicate off her determine, as she continued to defy the ageing course of.

“Phenomenal!! I’m 46 and I pray I look as amazing as you,” somebody commented on the clip.

While one other added: “Ain’t no one wanna compare pics with you. so gorgeous….”

In her profile on TikTok, Sue revealed she’s a mum of three youngsters, and a spouse of 28 years.

And she and her husband frequently attempt to preserve their lives thrilling, as Sue confirmed when she shared a clip of herself and her partner having fun with the waves within the Bahamas throughout a Valentine’s Day trip.

This article initially appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission