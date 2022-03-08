People do take women with a pinch of salt: Shantha Rangaswamy | Cricket News – Times of India

TOI’s Sports Guest Editor

former India cricket captain & BCCI Apex Council member, says ladies are nonetheless not accorded equal standing besides at house…

How pleasing was the Indian ladies’s workforce’s win over Pakistan the opposite day?

Shantha Rangaswamy is a pioneer in additional methods than one. She is the primary captain of the Indian ladies’s Test workforce, the primary Indian girl to attain a global century, the primary girl captain to win a Test, the primary girl recipient of the Arjuna Award and even the primary Indian girl to hit a six in worldwide cricket. She can also be not one to mince phrases, as we came upon throughout a freewheeling interplay after she agreed to be TOI’s Guest Editor for the day.The win was on anticipated strains. But then any sport towards Pakistan, in any sport, could be very tense. I’m glad they held their nerve and carved out a really spectacular win, thanks primarily to the partnership between Sneh Rana and Pooja Vastrakar . We mustn’t ignore the efforts of the bowlers, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Rana. Jhulan, in fact, we anticipate to do properly. There have been many pluses. There couldn’t have been a greater begin.

You are checked out because the ‘founding mom’ of Indian ladies’s cricket…

Yes, however I by no means earned a single penny all through my enjoying days, in a enjoying profession spanning 22 years. But cash is not every little thing. The ardour for the sport was what was driving us. The first two-wheeler that I owned was due to a prize I acquired within the Pune Test towards New Zealand, after I acquired a century in 1976. I didn’t even personal a bicycle earlier than that.

There have been different struggles…

We used to journey unreserved in trains. The nationwide championships have been performed over a knockout format in these days. If somebody misplaced, they needed to go away, so reserving tickets upfront was out of the query. We was seated close to the bathrooms and a few anti-social parts used to try to crash their manner in. We handled them by pulling the chain and throwing them out. We stayed in dormitories and college rooms. We roughed it out, nevertheless it was enjoyable, as a result of for us enjoying was extra necessary. Everything, my first century, me being the primary captain to win a Test, every little thing will get relegated to the background after I consider the truth that we laid the muse for the present lot of cricketers.

You point out the hundred in Pune vs New Zealand. But it wasn’t acknowledged…

We solely learnt later that the New Zealand workforce that performed in 1976 in India was not the official workforce. The workforce that performed right here and the workforce that we confronted in Dunedin a bit later had simply two completely different gamers, however the video games right here weren’t official whereas the video games there have been. My 527 runs within the collection went down the drain. Diana Edulji additionally took a variety of wickets. BCCI and ICC should look into it and provides that profit to us as a result of these have been hard-earned runs and wickets.

When did the upward curve begin for ladies’s cricket in India?

From 1991 onwards. From 1991 to 2002, Anuradha Dutt ran the present and after Shubhangi Kulkarni took over, the sport went up just a few notches. Most of you might not be conscious that in 2005, once we participated within the World Cup con- ducted by the ICC, we did so below the umbrella of Women’s Cricket Association of India (WCAI). We have been runners-up then.

Almost 12 years, later, we have been runners-up once more, below the wing of the BCCI this time. People like MK Sharma and Chandra Tripathi did quite a bit for ladies’s cricket within the preliminary phases. It was due to the efforts of Shubhangi that the then-BCCI president Sharad Pawar took ladies’s cricket below the board’s wing. That actually helped, because the infrastructure, funding and stuff began to get taken care of. And many ladies began taking to the sport.

I nonetheless really feel the top of ladies’s cricket in India was not the Test match that we gained however the 2017 runners-up end in England, as that created consciousness. The variety of ladies cricketers elevated three folds after that match. The digital media additionally performed its half.

How distant are we from the ladies’s IPL? You are within the BCCI too…

I acquired into the BCCI at a really incorrect time, as a result of together with me got here Covid. In the final two years, everybody’s hand was tied and at one stage it appeared the board would exit of pocket too, however then, the IPL, the ‘Kamdhenu’ of Indian cricket passed off and issues settled down.

They have issued a press release saying it is going to be held from subsequent yr. If it begins, issues can be tremendous. Don’t fear concerning the requirements. They will not be any lower than the WBBL or the Hundred.

As the sport will get standard, there can be extra consideration. Are the gamers prepared for intense scrutiny?

Let there be scrutiny. If it helps the sport to evolve and there’s no adversarial publicity, issues can be okay. If scrutiny enhances the worth of the participant and the sport, it needs to be welcome.

Do you assume ladies cricketers should receives a commission on par with the boys?

When we pose this query, there’s a counter-question. Do the ladies usher in as a lot cash to the coffers of the BCCI as a lot as the boys do? Right now, no. But efforts are there. During final yr’s IPL, which was in Dubai, the Women’s Challenge matches made a revenue. It’s a very good starting.

Sooner than later, if not equal pay, at the least the hole can be bridged. From Rs 7 crore (high contract for a males’s participant) to Rs 50 lakh (high contract for a girl cricketer) it seems to be too massive a niche. But slowly, it would begin narrowing inside the subsequent 10 years.

How do you’re feeling about ladies directors in cricket?

I do not see that taking place quickly. They have to get into state associations first. I do not see many ladies there. Just earlier than I acquired elected to the BCCI apex council, I contested the KSCA polls and acquired elected to the managing council. I resigned later to fulfill the requirement of the conflict-of-interest clause. I noticed TNCA had a girl president, however she has stop. So, it is not straightforward, regardless of India having a lady Prime Minister manner again in 1966. Women don’t get as many alternatives as their male counterparts, worldwide. People do take ladies with a pinch of salt. They usually are not accorded equal standing besides at house the place they’re bosses. It will take time, however I’m optimistic that it’ll occur within the subsequent 20-25 years.

So you anticipate to see a lady as president of BCCI in future?

Undoubtedly. But nothing can occur in a single day, except there’s extra acceptance of ladies’s place in society. History has many ladies as heads of states like Indira Gandhi, Sirimavo Bandaranaike, Margaret Thatcher. I really feel as soon as many extra ladies get into this, we are going to see them extra in increased positions.

Is the BCCI doing sufficient to unfold and popularize the ladies’s sport?

I keep in mind how aggressive the inter-state boy’s faculty cricket was and lots of went on to symbolize their states and nation from there. It’s true such a construction would not exist within the ladies’s sport. But the BCCI alone can not look into every little thing. The state items also needs to take the duty. I’d solely request BCCI to begin inter-state faculty cricket for women as that’s the place to determine uncooked expertise.

Shantha Rangaswamy. (TOI Photo)

Do you see a wholesome provide line to the ladies’s sport right this moment?

It’s significantly better than what it was 20-25 years again. We want an organized cricket construction for ladies to encourage them to take up the game.

The visuals of Indian gamers interacting with Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof and her six month-old daughter have gone viral. That should have been very heartening to see…

A number of hue and cry is made concerning the bitterness between India and Pakistan, however it’s really the respective governments which have points. We might see heat within the relationship between the gamers even within the males’s T20 World Cup, when the gamers from either side took footage with one another. There is bonhomie between the 2 groups which solely acquired amplified after the photographs from the ladies’s sport went across the different day.

Women’s Test matches weren’t telecast reside until 1984…

In 1984, we have been enjoying the fourth Test in New Delhi, the place we met Mrs Indira Gandhi. We instructed her that regardless of having a girl PM, our matches weren’t telecast reside. She simply mentioned, “It must be a matter of just equipment” and turned to 1 workers member, saying, ” Suniye (listen). . . “. The subsequent match in Bombay was proven reside on TV! It was the primary time {that a} ladies’s Test was telecast reside in India. We have a come a good distance since then.

Can this workforce do one higher than what it did in England in 2017?

One good factor that the BCCI did was ship this workforce to New Zealand early, nearly a month earlier than, to play the ODI collection. Though they misplaced 1-4, they gained the final sport and gained the warm-up video games towards West Indies and South Africa earlier than beating Pakistan. The curve goes up. No individual in his or her proper senses would write this bunch off. If they win, it would do ladies’s cricket on this nation a variety of good and make the Indian cricket board stage extra tournaments for ladies.