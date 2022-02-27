Americas

People fleeing Ukraine cross into Romania

People coming from Ukraine descend from a ferry boat to enter Romania after crossing the Danube river on the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing between Romania and Ukraine on Feb. 26, 2022, as Ukrainians flee their nation following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Daniel Mihailescu/AFP by way of Getty Images


Daniel Mihailescu/AFP by way of Getty Images

Daniel Mihailescu/AFP by way of Getty Images

Since Russia’s invasion into Ukraine on Thursday, roughly 120,000 Ukrainians have fled their nation. U.S. officers have estimated that the Russian invasion may produce between a million and 5 million refugees.

Satellite photos present miles of autos trying to cross into close by Romania on the Siret border crossing. Poland and Slovakia are additionally bracing to simply accept refugees from Ukraine.

“In these tragic times, our thoughts are on the Ukrainian people, on all Ukrainian women, men and children, forced to live in terror, innocent and collateral victims of a war they do not understand and did not want,” Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said Thursday.

Conflict in Kyiv intensified in a single day into Saturday as Russian forces superior on the Ukrainian capital. But U.S. officers say Russia has did not take over any Ukrainian cities to date.

Satellite photos from Feb. 25, 2022 present a 4.0 mile (6.5km)-long site visitors jam of individuals, vehicles and vehicles attempting to go away Ukraine and cross into Romania close to the Siret border crossing.

Satellite picture ©2022 Maxar Technologies


Satellite picture ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Satellite picture ©2022 Maxar Technologies

Cars wait to cross into Romania, on the border crossing, on Feb. 24, 2022 in Solotvyno, Ukraine

Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images


Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images

Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images

A girl talks on the telephone to arrange lodging after having crossed the border from Ukraine, on Feb. 25, 2022 in Sighetu Marmatiei, Romania.

Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images


Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images

Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images

Ukrainian ladies holds her little one as they wait to enter Romania after crossing the Danube river on the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing level between Romania and Ukraine on Feb. 25, 2022.

Daniel Mihailescu/AFP by way of Getty Images


Daniel Mihailescu/AFP by way of Getty Images

Daniel Mihailescu/AFP by way of Getty Images

Ukrainians relaxation after coming into Romania and crossing the Danube River on the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing between Romania and Ukraine on Feb. 25, 2022.

Daniel Mihailescu/AFP by way of Getty Images


Daniel Mihailescu/AFP by way of Getty Images

Daniel Mihailescu/AFP by way of Getty Images

A workforce of volunteers hand over baggage of meals to passengers who crossed the border from Ukraine on the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

Andreea Alexandru/AP


Andreea Alexandru/AP

Andreea Alexandru/AP

Sisters embrace after crossing the border from Ukraine on the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.

Andreea AlexandruAP


Andreea AlexandruAP

Andreea AlexandruAP

A household cross the border into Romania, on Feb. 25, 2022 in Sighetu Marmatiei, Romania.

Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images


Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images

Andreea Campeanu/Getty Images



