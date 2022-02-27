People fleeing Ukraine cross into Romania

toggle caption Daniel Mihailescu/AFP by way of Getty Images

Since Russia’s invasion into Ukraine on Thursday, roughly 120,000 Ukrainians have fled their nation. U.S. officers have estimated that the Russian invasion may produce between a million and 5 million refugees.

Satellite photos present miles of autos trying to cross into close by Romania on the Siret border crossing. Poland and Slovakia are additionally bracing to simply accept refugees from Ukraine.

“In these tragic times, our thoughts are on the Ukrainian people, on all Ukrainian women, men and children, forced to live in terror, innocent and collateral victims of a war they do not understand and did not want,” Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said Thursday.

Conflict in Kyiv intensified in a single day into Saturday as Russian forces superior on the Ukrainian capital. But U.S. officers say Russia has did not take over any Ukrainian cities to date.

