People forced to collect water from streams as KZN flood damage worsens water situation in Tongaat | News24

Thirsty Tongaat residents whose water infrastructure was destroyed by the floods are pleading for water.

They say that they had been with out water for weeks, even earlier than the raging floods.

Some residents declare to haven’t seen authorities water tanks within the space.

“We are thirsty. Our thirst will only be quenched once one of us dies.”

This was the emotional plea of resident Dinah Perumal, who instructed of the dire state of affairs confronted by Tongaat residents.

Perumal stated the current lethal floods contributed extra to the hardship.

Residents additionally claimed that they had been with out water weeks earlier than the floods.

“Before the floods, we had two Jojo tanks supplying a block of housing items in Tongaat. When the floods hit Tongaat, there was an overflow of sewage and different particles working into their houses.

“Toilets were flooded with sewer waste. The water was shoulder high. The two Jojo tanks were not sufficient for everyone here. Since the floods, the Jojo tanks have run dry. It is up to residents to run behind water trucks to plead for water,” stated Perumal.

READ | Umgeni water working hard to supply water to eThekwini

Some residents have been seen accumulating water from a close-by stream to wash their houses. Outside the housing items, damaged and smelly furnishings, home equipment, garments, and different belongings lay strewn on the road.

Young and outdated residents ran to a close-by temple carrying buckets and different containers to fetch water. Some returned empty-handed after they have been instructed water couldn’t be poured into plastic containers however in buckets.

Uma Singh, 70, carried two five-litre water containers to her dwelling. She stated:

This is the little I’ve managed to salvage. The state of affairs in Tongaat is tough, particularly for us elders. Some of us are persistent. This water just isn’t sufficient. It is just for consuming.

Singh continued: “For bathing, we go to the hall and collect water. I don’t trust that the water supplied at the temple is clean for consumption. We are forgotten as Tongaat residents. We need help. The provincial government must intervene and bring us clean water.”

READ | Zikalala insists KZN flood relief will be protected as he apologises for water tanker home delivery

Siva Pillay claimed he had not seen a water tanker in Tongaat since final week’s floods.

“I will be lying to you if I say I had seen a government water truck here. We are ignored and are on our own. We must make plans to fetch water,” he stated.

People carry buckets with clear water obtained from an eThekwini municipality water tanker in Inanda, close to Durban. AFP Rajesh Jantilal

Another resident, Jeffrey Govender, added probably the most affected have been the aged who lived alone.

“I reside alone and don’t have a child that will go and look for water. I have to follow people carrying containers wherever they are going.

“We want to affix palms as residents, particularly these with deep pockets, and help one another. Our faucets have run dry. There is not any water in any respect. I’ve heard that water tanker solely drives round Tongaat and do not cease for folks to gather water.

READ | KZN saw eight new rain records on 12 April, with Margate doubling a high set 25 years ago

“Someone from the government must come down here and document our plight. We are on our knees pleading for water,” stated Govender.

Harold Maistry, together with native enterprise, have joined palms to produce residents with meals and water. Maistry and his group are based mostly at a neighborhood temple the place folks queue for water.

He suggested residents to boil their water earlier than consumption.

“We are supplying over 300 000 litres of water per day. We are also assisting those hard-hit with food hampers. This is a private initiative. We have sponsors from other provinces.

“The eThekwini Municipality is supplying water tankers. We are solely augmenting them with our initiative. We are attempting our greatest to assist our residents,” Maistry stated.

We need to hear your views on the information. Subscribe to News24 to be a part of the dialog within the feedback part of this text.