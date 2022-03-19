People in Mariupol risking lives each time they leave shelter, says Ukrainian army commander

“Usually, Mariupol is under fire during the whole day and night. Sometimes there is 30 minutes of silence, but then the city is again under attack [from] tanks, artillery, multiple rockets, and [aircraft] like bombers and helicopters,” he stated.

The metropolis lies on a stretch of coast connecting the jap area of Donbas with the Crimea peninsula, each of which have been beneath Russian management since 2014. Russian forces seem like attempting to take full management of the world to create a land hall between the 2 areas, squeezing Mariupol with brutal navy drive.

Russia has denied concentrating on civilians in Mariupol, blaming casualties on Ukrainian forces.

Prokopenko stated folks within the metropolis have been now reluctant to go away their underground shelters even to pay money for necessities, that means they have been attempting to drink much less water and eat much less meals, solely rising to organize sizzling meals.

“People are cooking food in the streets, risking their lives under the continuous shelling and bombing,” the navy commander stated. “The temperature is minus 5 degree Celsius in the street.”

Basic providers like fuel, electrical energy and water, are all out within the metropolis. Bodies are being left on the street as a result of there may be both nobody left to gather them, or it is just too harmful to attempt.

Prokopenko stated nobody knew the precise variety of folks killed. “Some people are buried under ruined buildings, buried alive,” he stated.

Information about an enormous assault three days in the past on a theater in Mariupol getting used as a shelter has been sluggish to emerge.

Prokopenko stated he believed the constructing, which additionally acted as town’s principal humanitarian meeting station, was offering a short lived residence to about 800 folks when it was hit.

He confirmed earlier stories that sustained Russian artillery fireplace made makes an attempt to get survivors out of the constructing very tough.

Figures launched by a number of Ukrainian leaders, together with President Volodymyr Zelensky, say 130 folks have been rescued, amongst them one individual with severe accidents.