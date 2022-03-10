People left surprised after their cab driver turned out to be Uber India chief

Imagine you booked an Uber and when the automobile arrives, the driving force introduces himself as Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber India and South Asia. If you suppose that the probabilities of that taking place are slim, you’ll be completely fallacious as that’s precisely what occurred with some individuals who booked their cabs from the service supplier bought this unbelievable shock.

One of the preliminary posts in regards to the encounter was shared by LinkedIn person Ananya Dwivedi. “One of the best advices I’ve ever read on the internet is what Sahil Bloom says- ‘increase your luck surface area. ’ Luck doesn’t strike you while sitting at home, alone. Step out, meet people, expose yourself to information- it all adds up and increases the chances to be at a place where luck strikes! I literally stepped out after a long time to work from office and guess who was driving the car, Prabhjeet Singh, Uber India CEO. It was a part of his primary research. (I initially felt something is fishy and had to Google his name and match the face to finally believe him) The serendipity is real! Also, it takes real humility as well as grit to get to the roots of the problems like this. Full respect!” she wrote. Her put up is full with a picture.

Her put up additionally obtained a reply from the official LinkedIn profile of Uber. “The serendipity is real! Luck doesn’t strike you while sitting at home alone.” Wise words from Ananya Dwivedi! Thank you for sharing your ride with Prabhjeet Singh, President of Uber in India and South Asia. We are not surprised to see him in the front seat! #India,” they shared.

This is, nevertheless, not the one put up about somebody discovering the Uber India chief as their cab drivers. Two extra LinkedIn customers shared their experiences about assembly Prabhjeet Singh. Here’s what they shared:

All the posts obtained tons of reactions from folks. “How was the ride,” requested a Twitter person. To which, one of many individuals who shared in regards to the encounter replied, “Worthy of 6 stars. ” Another particular person posted, “Wow.”

What are your ideas on the put up?