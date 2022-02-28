‘People think my son is my boyfriend’

A girl who appears considerably youthful than her age has revealed folks usually mistake her son as her boyfriend, or sibling.

A girl who appears considerably youthful than her 29 years says she has often been mistaken for her son’s sister — and even his girlfriend.

Amber Setema took to TikTok to share a video of herself and her 11-year-old son, as she responded to somebody calling him her brother, The Sun experiences.

“When people on TikTok think you’re siblings,” she wrote.

In the video, Amber showcased her youthful appears, carrying minimal make-up and an outsized T-shirt and shorts.

And the feedback part was as soon as once more flooded by feedback from folks unable to consider that they had been mom and son.

“I thought u we’re gonna say u were dating I can’t,” one individual wrote.

A surprised Amber replied: “omg, please no – wth (what the hell).”

But they weren’t the one individual to suppose that, with one other commenting: “I thought they were dating instead and she was also a teenager.”

“Are you boyfriend and girlfriend?” another person requested.

While one other wrote: “Thought they were in a relationship, then later thought they were best friends.

“Was going through the highest level of confusion.”

However, others praised Amber for her youthful look, with one writing: “OK we need an age reveal bc mama you look good.”

“Thanks lovely, I’m 29, turning 30 in August,” she responded.

“WHAT you look 15 there’s no way you are 29 lollll you are stunning btw,” one other individual wrote.

Someone else requested Amber how previous she was when she had her son, to which she replied: “I was 18 when I had him. Very young!”

“Gurrrrl I thought you were going to say 14 because you look 24?” they answered.

This article initially appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission