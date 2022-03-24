Peppy Grove property manager admits married lover blackmail

A glamorous western suburbs property supervisor has lastly admitted making an attempt to blackmail a businessman she had an affair with, threatening to inform his spouse, household and work colleagues about their liaison if he didn’t pay up.

Rachel Lorraine Roche fronted the District Court of WA on Thursday, pleading responsible in a really quiet voice to demanding a sum of money with threats to trigger detriment, a cost she had fought since December 2020.

The courtroom beforehand heard the Peppermint Grove lady tried to extort $150,000 from the married man in January 2020.

Camera Icon Rachel Lorraine Roche has pleaded responsible to making an attempt to extort $150,000 from a businessman she slept with. Credit: Daniel Wilkins / The West Australian

The change in Ms Roche’s plea heads off what promised to be a salacious trial in May, despite the fact that the person on the centre of the allegation – believed to be greater than 10 years her senior – can’t be recognized due to a strict, nationwide suppression order.

The courtroom was closed to the general public whereas the matter was heard.

Ms Roche, who’s on bail, will subsequent entrance the District Court for a sentencing listening to on June 16.

Judge Laurie Levy urged her to cooperate with the compiling of her pre-sentence report.

She declined to talk with ready media exterior courtroom.

The cost carries a most 14 years in jail.

In 2014, Victoria’s Supreme Court banned the Ms Roche from releasing the contents of a letter between her ex-partner businessman Nick O’Halloran and his estranged spouse, TV persona Suzie Wilks.

The letter was additionally the topic of an injunction to cease its publication by a Sydney newspaper, with the decide ruling Ms Roche possible threatened to reveal the letter’s contents to break Mr O’Halloran’s repute.