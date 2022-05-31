Perez to stay at Red Bull two more years

Red Bull Racing have introduced Sergio Perez signed a two-year extension on his contract with the Formula One crew earlier than his triumph in Sunday’s Monaco Grand Prix.

The Mexican will stay teammates with reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen by 2024.

“Checo has done a fantastic job. Time and again he has proved himself to not only be a magnificent team player, but as his level of comfort has grown he has become a real force to be reckoned with at the sharp end of the grid,” Red Bull crew principal Christian Horner stated.

Perez is essentially the most profitable Mexican driver in F1 historical past. He joined Red Bull final season and completed a career-best fourth within the driver standings.

Perez gained the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, scored 4 podiums, and was a selfless teammate to Verstappen in Red Bull’s profitable championship battle with Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes.

In the December season finale that determined the F1 championship, Perez dutifully held up Hamilton throughout the race to present Verstappen an opportunity to win.

It was a part of his position because the second driver on the crew, and Perez was referred to as on once more two weeks in the past on the Spanish Grand Prix when Red Bull crew orders demanded Perez cede the lead — and the victory — to Verstappen.

A crew discuss after the race in Spain satisfied Perez that Red Bull would permit him to race for wins and the contract extension was accomplished earlier than his win at Monaco, his first victory of the yr.

“This year he has taken another step and the gap to world champion Max has closed significantly,” Horner stated.

“For us, holding onto his pace, race craft and experience was a no-brainer and we are delighted that Checo will continue to race for the team until 2024. In partnership with Max we believe we have a driver pairing that can bring us the biggest prizes in F1.”

“This has been an incredible week, winning the Monaco Grand Prix is a dream for any driver and then to follow that with announcing I will continue with the team until 2024 just makes me extremely happy,” Perez stated.

“I feel completely at home here. We are working very well together and my relationship with Max, on and off the track, is definitely helping drive us forward even more.”