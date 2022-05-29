Perez wins rain-delayed and red-flagged Monaco GP

Sergio Perez gained a rain-delayed, crash-halted and finally

nail-biting Monaco Grand Prix for Red Bull on Sunday to make his

dream come true as one other evaporated for Ferrari’s Charles

Leclerc, Trend

stories citing Reuters.

The Mexican’s staff mate Max Verstappen completed third to stretch

his Formula One championship lead over Leclerc, who was fourth, to

9 factors after seven of twenty-two races.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz was second, for the second yr in

succession.

Leclerc had began on pole place however Ferrari had been outsmarted

on technique and he was leapfrogged by the Red Bull drivers within the

pitstops.

He a minimum of ended a house jinx to develop into the primary Monegasque to

rating in Monaco since Louis Chiron completed third in 1950, the yr

the championship started, however the race had promised a lot extra.

The win was the third of Perez’s profession and second for Red Bull,

and it ended with an exhilarating chase on a treacherous avenue circuit

the place the distinction between success and failure is measured in

millimetres.