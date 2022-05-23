“Perfect Day” For Antonio Conte As Tottenham Hotspur Thrash Norwich City To Reach Champions League | Football News

Antonio Conte revelled in a “perfect day” after Tottenham Hotspur’s 5-0 rout of already-relegated Norwich on Sunday’s last day of the Premier League season noticed his facet qualify for subsequent time period’s Champions League. Spurs kicked off two factors in entrance of Arsenal, figuring out their north London rivals needed to beat Everton on the Emirates and hope Conte’s males slipped up in the event that they had been to disclaim them a fourth-place end. But with Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min, the joint-winner of the Premier League’s golden boot, each scoring twice and England captain Harry Kane additionally heading in the right direction for Spurs, the consequence at Carrow Road was not often doubtful.

Only a number of weeks in the past, Conte had insisted it might take a “miracle” for Tottenham to complete within the prime 4, however the Italian supervisor has masterminded an excellent run that ends the membership’s two-year absence from the Champions League.

“It was a perfect day for us,” Conte instructed the BBC. “We got a place in the Champions League. I think for a club like Tottenham to play Champions League is a great opportunity.

“It was not simple as a result of in England the league could be very troublesome. There are many prime groups. To get a spot within the Champions League means we did one thing wonderful.”

Conte was adamant his belief in Spurs’ ability had never faltered, saying: “Nine video games in the past… I used to be very clear with my gamers and the media. I mentioned now I really feel we’re prepared and may combat till the top. It was the right second.”

Asked if guiding Spurs into a place among European club football’s elite ranked as one his biggest achievements, the experienced Conte — previously in charge of Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan, as well as the Italian national side — replied: “I believe so.”

The 52-year-old Conte, who replaced the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo in November, added: “Honestly it is by no means constructive to return right into a crew in the course of the season.

“For me it was a big challenge, maybe the biggest challenge in my career. I’m really satisfied. I want to thank my staff and my players.

“If we had been in a position to attain this huge achievement, it is as a result of everybody gave all the things.”

