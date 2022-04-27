‘Perfect storm’: Housing boom triggers Bowens hardware expansion

Independent {hardware} chain Bowens will spend $50 million on a serious retailer growth all through Victoria because the trade weathers the mixed pressures of a building increase, rising costs and provide shortages.

Bowens, a household enterprise that already operates 16 shops in Victoria, will open three new websites within the state and refurbish an extra 4 in a transfer the corporate’s director and chief funding officer Andy Bowen mentioned was in direct response to the present post-COVID building upturn.

A render of Bowens’ new Hastings retailer, which has seen its prices improve by 15 per cent attributable to inflation.

“If we had three, four, five more stores open right now they would be just as busy as our other 16,” Bowen informed The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald. “We need more stores to meet the demand that’s in the market now.”

“Now it’s not always going to be this busy, it’s a perfect storm in terms of government grants and post-COVID recovery that’s led us down this path, but we think the demand in housing and construction is going to be pretty consistent for the next 30 to 40 years.”