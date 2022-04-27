‘Perfect storm’: Housing boom triggers Bowens hardware expansion
Independent {hardware} chain Bowens will spend $50 million on a serious retailer growth all through Victoria because the trade weathers the mixed pressures of a building increase, rising costs and provide shortages.
Bowens, a household enterprise that already operates 16 shops in Victoria, will open three new websites within the state and refurbish an extra 4 in a transfer the corporate’s director and chief funding officer Andy Bowen mentioned was in direct response to the present post-COVID building upturn.
“If we had three, four, five more stores open right now they would be just as busy as our other 16,” Bowen informed The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald. “We need more stores to meet the demand that’s in the market now.”
“Now it’s not always going to be this busy, it’s a perfect storm in terms of government grants and post-COVID recovery that’s led us down this path, but we think the demand in housing and construction is going to be pretty consistent for the next 30 to 40 years.”
The building and constructing provides trade has been constantly busy all through the pandemic as constructing websites had been permitted to stay open and retailers corresponding to Bowens, Mitre 10 and Bunnings additionally stayed open to serve tradespeople.
However, this COVID-induced fillip has meant those self same corporations at the moment are wrestling with a variety of pressures affecting the trade, together with a large increase in new builds, a scarcity of key constructing supplies thanks to provide chain delays, and inflation-fuelled worth hikes throughout the board.
“This word’s been used to death, but it really is unprecedented volume,” Bowen mentioned. “There’s massive demand for building materials, and coupled with supply constraints on top of that, it just means our industry is being challenged.”
“It’s just so busy, we’ve never seen it like this before.”