Performed with many who became professional actors

BRIAN ARTHUR CORLESS OAM March 9, 1935-March 7, 2022

Brian Arthur Corless, elder son of Daisy and Arthur Corless, was destined go far in drama and the artistic arts.

In his early years at Melbourne High School, Corless did nicely academically however shone in drama and the humanities. He adopted up at Monash University, the place he pursued a BA however turned closely concerned in college drama, showing in lots of performs in addition to serving to with design and manufacturing. It was a time when Ray Lawler and Wal Cherry have been lively and the Union Repertory Company was fashioned. Corless acted with many who turned skilled actors.

It was a time of high quality drama on the college, the place he made life-long associates. He accomplished a diploma of schooling and began a instructing profession.

After a short time instructing in Gippsland, he was appointed to Melbourne High School in 1960 the place he was to show for 30 years, changing into a legendary determine. He was an excellent trainer of English but in addition was concerned in lots of lavish and profitable stage productions. Combining with David Niven and music director Bruce Worland, they produced annual musicals and operas comparable to La Belle Helene with a full orchestra, a dressed Carmina Burana, Oklahoma, Orpheus and the Underworld and so forth. The productions have been spectacular.