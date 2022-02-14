Perfume with French fries scent sells out within hours

This Valentine’s Day you possibly can provide that particular somebody the final word reward — the perfume of French fries.

The Idaho Potato Commission rolled out a line of fragrance that mimics the fast-food favorite.

Frites by Idaho, the “limited-edition fragrance,” was supplied by means of the fee web page and bought out inside hours, in line with the state company.

“Whether you’re at a drive through restaurant or dining in, it’s near impossible to not grab a fry and take a bite before you dive into your meal,” stated IPC President and CEO Jamey Higham.

“The smell is too good to resist.”

Higham added: “This perfume is a great gift for anyone who can’t refuse a French fry.”

Frites by Idaho is manufactured utilizing distilled homegrown potatoes and important oils. Each 1.7-ounce bottle sells for $1.89.

The thought for the product was born after a latest survey discovered that 90% of Americans found the smell of French fries “irresistible.”

Idaho is the nation’s largest producer of potatoes. The state, with its distinctive local weather and volcanic soil, grows a few third of all potatoes which might be consumed within the US.

The fragrance was launched by the Idaho Potato Commission. Idaho produces round a 3rd of all potatoes consumed within the United States. Gamma-Rapho by way of Getty Images

The newest figures point out that Idaho’s potato crop yielded $912 million in 2020.