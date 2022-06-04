Perisher expecting a metre of snow in a week as keen skiers flock to early opening weekend

Keen skiers have flocked to Perisher, because the New South Wales ski resort begins spinning its lifts greater than every week forward of schedule.

Traditionally, the Australian ski season begins on the Queen’s Birthday weekend, however with 60 cm of pure snow falling and best temperatures for snow making, “conditions this week were too good to pass up,” stated Perisher common supervisor Belinda Trembath.

With the chilly snap hitting NSW this week, the ski resorts have opened every week early. Credit:Perisher

“It feels amazing – just like that people are skiing. It always is a long gap between seasons, it’s great to start early,” she stated from Perisher, which is owned by American ski conglomerate Vail Resorts.

The early snow is an efficient signal for the months to come back, Trembath stated.