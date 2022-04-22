Perrottet to meet key independent over transgender comments
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet will meet crossbench MP Alex Greenwich and transgender advocates subsequent week after the important thing impartial threatened to withdraw assist for presidency provide and confidence over the premier’s feedback about transgender individuals in sport.
Perrottet this week weighed into the transgender sporting debate dominating the federal election marketing campaign within the seat of Warringah, saying he believed “girls and women should be free to play sport against girls and women”.
Greenwich, the impartial member for Sydney, on Thursday confirmed to the Herald he would withdraw his assist for the federal government if Perrottet’s rhetoric about youngsters’s sport continued, placing the NSW Coalition’s susceptible maintain on authorities below risk.
Greenwich stated he was organising a gathering with Perrottet, sporting representatives and transgender advocates for subsequent week, as he needed the premier to be supplied with extra details about the group. He stated the premier’s workplace had agreed to the assembly.
“It’s my hope and intention that we can get to a position where he understands the importance of trans people being able to participate equally and fairly in sport,” Greenwich advised the Herald on Friday.
Greenwich stated he was involved an “anti-trans narrative” was forming inside the federal Liberal Party, and didn’t need it to leach into NSW state politics.
“I want to make sure that that narrative does not follow through to the NSW government, because then my position of supporting them would be impossible,” he stated.
“I have built a relationship of respect with the premier and his government where we are very open. He and I have had differing views, but I expect to know where those come from, and I expect that they are based on evidence and consultation, not just ideological opinion.”
Perrottet on Friday stated that he was open to assembly Greenwich over the matter, however has reiterated this week he believed his views had been “in line with [those of] fair-minded Australians”.