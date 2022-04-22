Perrottet to meet key independent over transgender comments

NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet will meet crossbench MP Alex Greenwich and transgender advocates subsequent week after the important thing impartial threatened to withdraw assist for presidency provide and confidence over the premier’s feedback about transgender individuals in sport.

Perrottet this week weighed into the transgender sporting debate dominating the federal election marketing campaign within the seat of Warringah, saying he believed “girls and women should be free to play sport against girls and women”.

NSW Dominic Perrottet and Independent MP Alex Greenwich in a file image. Credit:Janie Barrett

Greenwich, the impartial member for Sydney, on Thursday confirmed to the Herald he would withdraw his assist for the federal government if Perrottet’s rhetoric about youngsters’s sport continued, placing the NSW Coalition’s susceptible maintain on authorities below risk.

Greenwich stated he was organising a gathering with Perrottet, sporting representatives and transgender advocates for subsequent week, as he needed the premier to be supplied with extra details about the group. He stated the premier’s workplace had agreed to the assembly.