Perry: Australia aware of the threat ‘dangerous batters’ Mandhana and Harmanpreet pose

Ellyse Perry has stated Australia could be cautious of the shape Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur are anticipated to hold into what she believes could be a “great clash” on Friday. Both Mandhana and Harmanpreet struck centuries in India’s final sport, however earlier than taking up Australia, India will face England first on Wednesday.

“We are constantly aware of the power in the Indian batting line-up,” Perry stated after Australia’s seven-wicket win over West Indies in Wellington. “Smriti and Harman are two of the most dangerous batters certainly. Both played Big Bash over the summer in Australia and were very, very good there. I think they both scored hundreds in that tournament; if not, they got very close. I know Smriti did .”

Both Perry and Australia have been on a roll at this World Cup. Perry picked up her second successive Player-of-the-Match award whereas Australia registered their fourth win in as many video games at this World Cup. But as they gear up for his or her subsequent outing, in opposition to India, who rode on Harmanpreet’s 171 not out to beat them within the 2017 World Cup semi-final, Perry stated her aspect is conscious of the competitors they could face.

“We have played a lot against one another lately, so it gives us a really great chance to prepare,” Perry stated. “It’s a very strong batting line-up and I’ve only mentioned two names [Mandhana and Harmanpreet] there. It’s going to be a great challenge for us. I think it has come really at the right time. And I think both teams are in a really good spot. So it should be a great clash.”

Australia had narrowly crushed India 2-1 within the three-match ODI leg of the multi-format collection at house final 12 months. India ran them shut within the second ODI, which led to a frantic final-ball heartbreak for the guests, earlier than ending Australia’s world-record streak of 26 successive wins within the format. In each matches, Jhulan Goswami , who grew to become the very best wicket-taker in ladies’s ODI World Cups final week, performed a dominant hand.

Perry, whom Goswami described in a current Cricket Monthly interview as the most effective pace-bowling allrounder she has ever seen, heaped reward on the India seamer and known as her a “really, really tricky” proposition with the brand new ball.

“Not just myself but our entire team has a tremendous level of respect for Jhulan for what she’s done for the game, not just for the Indian team, but the whole of women’s cricket globally – it’s just unbelievable,” Perry stated. “I certainly admire her longevity as well and just how successful she has been over such a long period of time. She’s such a talisman for the Indian team.

“She’s an absolute bedrock with that new ball and actually, actually tough to get away. So, while you kind of have the great alternative to play in opposition to a participant like that for such a protracted time period, it is laborious to not simply have quite a lot of admiration for them. It’s all the time good to see Jhulan – she’s so sort and bubbly off the sector and all the time keen to say ‘G’day’ and have a chat.”

While the relative familiarity between the two teams is likely to bring several match-ups into play, a somewhat unknown element faces both teams: the venue, Eden Park in Auckland.

“The dimensions of Auckland are fairly distinctive,” Perry said. “I believe it is also a drop-in wicket, so it may be fairly totally different to the circumstances that we have confronted right here [in Wellington]. But I suppose we have kind of moved round a bit bit already on this match and we have been fairly good at adapting fairly shortly.

“We obviously have played India a lot recently and know kind of what we’re going to come up against with them. So there’ll be a few other things once we get there that we’ll talk about. But in general, we’re sort of going okay with that and conditions won’t play too much of a role.”