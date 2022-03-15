Perry: Australia aware of the threat ‘dangerous batters’ Mandhana and Harmanpreet pose
The allrounder additionally heaped reward on Jhulan Goswami, calling her a “really, really tricky” proposition with the brand new ball
Both Perry and Australia have been on a roll at this World Cup. Perry picked up her second successive Player-of-the-Match award whereas Australia registered their fourth win in as many video games at this World Cup. But as they gear up for his or her subsequent outing, in opposition to India, who rode on Harmanpreet’s 171 not out to beat them within the 2017 World Cup semi-final, Perry stated her aspect is conscious of the competitors they could face.
“We have played a lot against one another lately, so it gives us a really great chance to prepare,” Perry stated. “It’s a very strong batting line-up and I’ve only mentioned two names [Mandhana and Harmanpreet] there. It’s going to be a great challenge for us. I think it has come really at the right time. And I think both teams are in a really good spot. So it should be a great clash.”
“Not just myself but our entire team has a tremendous level of respect for Jhulan for what she’s done for the game, not just for the Indian team, but the whole of women’s cricket globally – it’s just unbelievable,” Perry stated. “I certainly admire her longevity as well and just how successful she has been over such a long period of time. She’s such a talisman for the Indian team.
“She’s an absolute bedrock with that new ball and actually, actually tough to get away. So, while you kind of have the great alternative to play in opposition to a participant like that for such a protracted time period, it is laborious to not simply have quite a lot of admiration for them. It’s all the time good to see Jhulan – she’s so sort and bubbly off the sector and all the time keen to say ‘G’day’ and have a chat.”
While the relative familiarity between the two teams is likely to bring several match-ups into play, a somewhat unknown element faces both teams: the venue, Eden Park in Auckland.
“The dimensions of Auckland are fairly distinctive,” Perry said. “I believe it is also a drop-in wicket, so it may be fairly totally different to the circumstances that we have confronted right here [in Wellington]. But I suppose we have kind of moved round a bit bit already on this match and we have been fairly good at adapting fairly shortly.
“We obviously have played India a lot recently and know kind of what we’re going to come up against with them. So there’ll be a few other things once we get there that we’ll talk about. But in general, we’re sort of going okay with that and conditions won’t play too much of a role.”
